Fei Chen to Become LiqTech President and CEO on September 12, 2022

BALLERUP, Denmark, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, today announced that the Company's newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Fei Chen, will commence her employment on September 12, 2022. The previous announcement specified a start date on or before November 1, 2022, and we are fortunate that she has received an early release from her present employer. Effective September 12, Ms. Chen will also be appointed a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Alexander J. Buehler, a member of LiqTech's Board and currently Interim CEO since March 2022, will resign as Interim CEO when Ms. Chen starts her employment on September 12, 2022, but will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to onboard Fei Chen as our new President & CEO earlier than originally anticipated," commented Mark Vernon, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Fei is a seasoned executive with a powerful blend of general management, commercial, and product development experience. We welcome Fei to the business and look forward to her leadership in guiding LiqTech to a new stage of strategic growth."

The earlier start date will permit Fei to participate in the Lake Street Investor Conference at the Yale Club in New York City on September 14, 2022.

