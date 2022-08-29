The Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement, Rapper Casanova Ace and DJ Staunch Release Sophomore Album, Mission Peace, Doubling Down on the Movement's Intellectual and Political Philosophy of Moderation Over Extremism.

New Album "Mission Peace" Dropped Friday August 26, 2022

ASPEN, Colo., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Peace is the second album to be released by the Staunch Moderates Movement, considered to be a "Chapter Two" chronicling of the Movement's latest missives and endeavors performed through the Movement's familiar melodious R&B, jazzy cool hip-hop spoken word first introduced in its 2021 debut album The First Realm. As with the debut album, Mission Peace is representative of the Movement's belief that it can reach a broader, more diverse audience through various creative mediums, and it's working for them. The Movement recently crested over 36 million (more than 10% the US population) total streams and views of its audio and visual content, is consistently increasing its following across social and digital outlets and has been growing rotation on numerous traditional radio and cable outlets across the country.

The album's nine new tracks were written and performed by Staunch Moderates co-founder Gregory T. Simmons and rapper Casanova Ace (a.k.a. Clemmie Garard), with contributions once again from notable producer/musicians Jeffery "Skunk" Baxter, lead guitarist for the Doobie Brothers and founding member of Steely Dan and CJ Vanston, former keyboardist for Tears for Fears who also has collaborated with many of the greats throughout his career (Dali Lama, Ringo Star, Joe Cocker, etc.). The album is also morally supported by the Movement's bigger than life mascot, DJ Staunch, the eight-foot-tall Bigfoot character who embodies the Movement's home base of Independence Pass, Continental Divide, Colorado. DJ Staunch is the face of the Movement's musical endeavors, not only spinning its beats but also hosting concerts and marches to spread the word. The first single promoted from the album is the first track, "Love."

Each of the nine tracks carry its own level of importance to the Movement, but of particular note is the album's third track, "Bigfoots Football," which details the Staunch Moderates' take on a new professional expansion football team. To coincide with this song's release, the Movement is also releasing a "Bigfoots Football" documentary series through its Staunch Moderates News Television studio, providing a behind-the-scenes look into the development and execution of this trademarked sports concept. The documentary/music clips began airing August 1st on the Movement's YouTube channel Staunch Moderates News.

The complete track listing for Mission Peace is as follows:

Track Title Time Love 6:05 Bali Girl 5:35 Bigfoots Football 4:23 Olympics & Peace 3:14 Bill Maher 2:48 SMN Remix 3:05 Elon Musk 6:12 DC Aliens 3:21 Peace 2:47



Credits:

ARTIST NAME: Staunch Moderates

FEATURING: DJ Staunch, Casanova Ace

SONGWRITERS: Gregory Todd Simmons, Clemmie Gerard

PRODUCTION CREDITS:

Executive Producer - Gregory Todd Simmons

Chorus Director - Jayson Kramer

Supervising Producer - Meshach Lewis

Producer - Rico Tolbert

Editing – Rico Tolbert , Lorenzo Wolff , Terry Yerves

Mixing – Craig Alvin

Mastering – Shelley Anderson

PERFORMANCE CREDITS: Casanova Ace, Gregory T. Simmons

©2022 GTS Productions, LLC

Label: Staunch Moderates

Mission Peace is available NOW on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, Amazon Music, Facebook Music, Pandora, SoundCloud, and YouTube, along with an additional 54 outlets globally. Media samples upon request.

About Staunch Moderates

Staunch Moderates are an Intellectual Movement that addresses our country's current intellectual and political divide and strives for both national and world peace. Formed in December of 2019, the Movement hit the ground running, campaigning for their messages throughout the 2020 Election Year. They actively campaigned in sixteen different states by hosting 35 vital societal issue forums, conducting polls and producing several interviews with different political celebrities during the conventions and debates. With Casanova Ace rapping, the team even hosted a live Election Day Show with a panel of ten of their closest political celebrity friends, including former Congressman Barry Goldwater, former bodybuilding champion Lou Ferrigno, Olympian Maggie Connor and former White House press office Edward P. Lozzi, among others. For fans, constituents and the curious, check it all out at StaunchModerates.org or any of their social media channels.

Follow Staunch Moderates:

Website: http://www.staunchmoderates.org/ www.StaunchModerates.org

Facebook: Facebook.com/staunchmoderates

Instagram: staunch_moderates

Twitter: @SModerates

YouTube: Staunch Moderates News

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/staunchmoderates

View original content:

SOURCE Staunch Moderates