SECOND GUEST SAILS FREE ON ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES' ANTARCTICA EXPEDITIONS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime Antarctica expedition this winter with Atlas Ocean Voyages and take advantage of the yacht-style cruise line's Second Guest Sails Free offer. Travelers can choose among 20 expeditions aboard World Navigator and Atlas' newest ship, World Traveller, departing November 18, 2022, through March 22, 2023, on nine- to 12-night itineraries, cruising roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina. Aboard the 11- and 12-night expeditions, guests also cross the Antarctic Circle and join the Order of the Blue Nose. Travelers can also choose a special nine-night Chilean Fjords expedition, departing December 12, 2022. Additionally, all guests enjoy a complimentary, roundtrip charter flight between Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Ushuaia, and receive an Atlas expedition parka as part of their all-inclusive luxurious expedition. Atlas' Second Guest Sails Free offer is applicable for all new bookings made with deposit from August 31 through September 6, 2022, in a Veranda- or Horizon-category stateroom. Expedition fares start at $7,499 per stateroom. For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

Guests of Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator embark on a landing at Enterprise Island in Antarctica. Guests can make up to two landings daily aboard zodiacs to visit penguin rookeries, scientific outposts and abandoned whaling relics, as well as enjoy seaborn water safaris to study icebergs and catch sightings of seals, large seabirds, whales and other marine wildlife. (PRNewswire)

Atlas Ocean Voyages delivers the ultimate way to experience the Seventh Continent. Guests can make up to two landings daily aboard zodiacs to visit penguin rookeries, scientific outposts and abandoned whaling relics, as well as enjoy seaborn water safaris to study icebergs and catch sightings of seals, large seabirds, whales and other marine wildlife. Guests can also opt to kayak and paddle board in the serene surroundings for an additional fee. All outings from the ship are escorted by the expedition team, made up of academics and wilderness experts, to ensure guests' safety and preserve the wildlife and environment.

On board, guests enjoy highly personalized and attentive service in an intimate setting and Atlas Ocean Voyages' expansive inclusions, such as globally inspired gourmet cuisine with ever-changing menus; premium wines and spirits, and international beers; prepaid gratuities; emergency medical evacuation insurance and Covid trip-interruption insurance; and L'OCCITANE bath amenities plus stocked mini-bar and Nespresso machine in every room. Each suite and stateroom also include robes, slippers and an expedition binocular for use while on board. Suite guests also enjoy butler service.

All guests are responsible for government taxes and port fees and the Second Guest Sails Free offer is not combinable with other promotions.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the ultimate way to experience the world in comfortable luxury on yacht-style expeditions and cruises. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching November 2022, both feature 98 suites and staterooms, and are the line's first two stylish yacht-style ships bringing curious global travelers to remote, boutique and marquee destinations around the world. Three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, are under construction or on order. For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Please also follow Atlas Ocean Voyages on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages ), Instagram ( www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages ), and LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises ). Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable yacht-style expedition.

