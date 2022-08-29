HYFTOR™ (sirolimus topical gel) 0.2% Available Through AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy

One of two specialty pharmacies to distribute this rare disease medication for patients over the age of 6 with facial angiofibroma associated with tuberous sclerosis complex

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the country, is excited to be one of two specialty pharmacies Nobelpharma America, LLC, has selected to distribute its rare disease drug HYFTOR™ (sirolimus topical gel) 0.2%. HYFTOR treats facial angiofibroma (commonly presenting as small, red or pink bumps on the face) in adults and pediatric patients with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) 6 years and older. HYFTOR has orphan drug status for this indication.

(PRNewsfoto/AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to dispense this very important medication," says Janice Havlik, RPh, director of endocrine, organ and infectious disease therapies at AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy. "Nobelpharma America, LLC, recognizes our ability to clinically support patients throughout their treatment journey and link them to financial resources so they can obtain these life-changing medicines. AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy will offer access to a much-needed therapy for people with TSC."

In the U.S., approximately 50,000 people have TSC, and an estimated 40,000 have TSC-related facial angiofibroma, with most diagnosed as children. No difference in prevalence has been observed based on gender, race or ethnicity. Facial angiofibroma is seen in approximately 75% to 80% of TSC patients. Without treatment, these may cause significant disfiguration, bleeding, pruritus and erythema.1

Beyond providing access, AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy further supports patients through its Specialty360 therapy teams. "We provide clinical expertise to the patients and parents with initial counseling and what to expect in their therapy journey," says Havlik. "We also offer personalized services to navigate insurance and connect patients to financial assistance programs, helping ensure patients have timely access and continue on therapy. Our goal is to effectively engage and meet the patient where it matters most, leading to a better quality of life and health outcomes."

For full prescribing information and warnings on HYFTOR™, visit the manufacturer's website at HYFTOR.com or dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy (alliancerxwp.com) provides hope and care for better tomorrows to patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions by delivering medications from its specialty and home delivery pharmacies. Our advanced analytical capabilities, pharmacy expertise and technology solutions enable providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. Through personalized care and clinical programs, along with access to the leading number of limited distribution drugs, patients can get back to what matters most. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the company holds several national pharmacy accreditations and has team members across the United States.

