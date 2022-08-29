Cumulus Companies, Inc. Announces the Untimely Death of its Chairman, Stephen R. Cloud.

Merriam, Kansas (August 26, 2022): Cumulus Companies, Inc. announced that Stephen R. Cloud, the company's Chairman, passed away yesterday due to complications from a recent surgery at age 73.

The Board of Directors issued the following statement: "We are greatly saddened to share the passing of our Chairman of the Board, Steve Cloud. He was a visionary leader, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and trusted friend. During the 50 years that Steve served and led the company, he strengthened the unshakable foundation built by his parents — a culture that truly values people. His legacy is one that will live on in the Cumulus Companies forever. We are lucky to have had such a thoughtful, respectable, and dedicated leader. The company's directors and employees, as well as the many people he worked with and mentored over the years, mourn his loss and extend our deepest sympathies to his family."

Jeff Cloud, who has been with the company for 16 years, including the past 5 years in progressive roles, as President of IBT Industrial Solutions and CEO of its holding company, Cumulus Companies, Inc. will assume the Chairman's role effective immediately.

