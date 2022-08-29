5WPR Selected as Agency of Record for GOBI Cashmere

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, announces today it has been selected as PR Agency of Record for leading Mongolian cashmere brand, GOBI Cashmere.

5W will be responsible for media relations with all US-based publications, influencer relations to amplify the brand on social channels such as Instagram and TikTok, strategic positioning to highlight the brand among new audiences; and general account management to ensure success for our newest client as they further integrate into the US apparel market.

"We are thrilled to work with client GOBI Cashmere as they enter their top-quality coats, scarves, and more into the American market for the upcoming winter months," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "5W is well-equipped with strong media relationships and social media expertise to provide support in this landscape, as our leadership understands and tackles shifting consumer trends."

"We are excited to have teamed up with 5WPR for GOBI Cashmere's official global expansion into the US market," said Unenbat Chuluunbat, Chief E-Commerce Officer, North America & EU. "Our mission is to provide high quality, ethical, beautiful and authentic Mongolian cashmere apparel and accessories to be enjoyed by all, and so we tapped 5WPR to help us establish our presence and awareness."

5W generates focused media coverage for clients in the apparel space, keeping them tied into culture and trending topics and ensuring that they remain top of mind with all target demographics. The division has an integrated approach to public relations, combining media relations, digital and social media, and events.

About GOBI Cashmere

Founded in 1981, GOBI Cashmere is the leading cashmere company in Mongolia and specializes in 100% premium, traceable cashmere. Disrupting the traditional perception of cashmere, GOBI provides "cashmere for all" and offers high-quality, ethically-made and seasonless cashmere at an incredible value. By creating direct-from-the-source products that sustain the traditional way of life of nomadic herdsmen and reinvest in the Mongolian people and environment, GOBI is cashmere you can feel good about. With a vast selection of women's clothing, men's clothing, baby products and lifestyle accessories created by top international designers, GOBI Cashmere offers comfortable, polished and versatile wardrobe solutions for every occasion. For more information, visit https://www.gobicashmere.com/us/.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

