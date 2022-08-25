Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING and HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ("Roan" or the "Company") (OTC Pink Sheets: RAHGF and RONWF), a comprehensive solution provider for industrial operation and capital market services, today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Key Financial Highlights for the First Half 2022 as compared to First Half 2021:

Total revenue from services increased 238% from $0.33 million to $1.12 million .

Operating income increased 57% to $2.79 million , as compared to $1.78 million .

Net income was $0.56 million or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss of $0.46 million or $0.02 per share.





For the Six Months ended

June 30,



Variance

($ millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding)

2022 (Unaudited)



2021 (Unaudited)



Amount



%

Revenues from services

$ 1.12



$ 0.33



$ 0.79





238 % Operating income



2.79





1.78





1.01





57 % Net income (loss)



0.56





(0.46)





1.02





222 %

Earnings (loss) per share



0.01





(0.02)





0.03





150 %



Mr. Junfeng Wang, Chairman of the Board commented, "The first half of 2022 was a productive half year for Roan, highlighted by a strong growth of 238% in revenues from services due to the growing revenues contributed from our industrial operation services. Our newly focused industrial operations services made up 84.6% of our revenues from services in the first half 2022, which is a testament to our successful development and continuous expansion on the industrial operation business in the Yangtse River Delta Region. During the first half of 2022, we have made remarkable progress through cooperating with leading enterprises on the industrial operation projects targeting new energy, new materials and semiconductor fields."

"We will continue to leverage our past experience, performance, customer resources, market channels, relationships with institutional organizations and local government relations to continue expanding our service offerings of industrial operations step by step. We plan to implement multiple new strategic initiatives this second half of the year and continue aiming to set up an industrial service platform that could cover the industrial supply chain of new energy industrial operation and both the downstream and upstream resources in such fields. We plan to continue to promote our leading 'industrial investment + industrial operation' solutions of 'whole process and life cycle'," Mr. Wang said.

Mr. Wenhao Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Roan, commented: "Our first two fiscal quarters marked a strong growth in revenues and resulted in net profits as we begin to realize the benefits of our business strategy upgrade and the development of our industrial operation service. We managed to achieve a net income of $0.56 million for the first half of 2022, with an increase of 222% or 1.02 million, from a net loss of $0.46 million during the same period of last year. As we look toward the second half of 2022 and the next fiscal year, we expect our industrial operation service revenue to continue to increase as a percentage of our total revenue, and to deliver good financial performance for the Company, further enjoying the growth in the new energy and new materials sectors and bringing better returns for our shareholders."

First Half 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

The following table sets forth a breakdown of our revenue by services offered for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:





For the Six Months ended

June 30,



Variance





2022

(Unaudited)



2021

(Unaudited)



Amount



%

Financial consulting service

$ 165,212



$ 126,659



$ 38,553





30 % Consulting services relating to debt collection



-





204,129





(204,129)





(100) % Healthcare service packages



26,209





-





26,209





100 % Industrial Operation Service



946,439





-





946,439





100 % Cost of revenue



(18,616)





-





(18,616)





100 % Revenues from services

$ 1,119,244



$ 330,788



$ 788,456





238 %

Financial consulting services

Revenue from financial consulting services was $165,212 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $126,659 for the same period of last fiscal year. An increase of $38,553, or 30%, as compared to $126,659 for the same period of last fiscal year as the result of stronger sales efforts.

Consulting services relating to debt collection

Revenue from consulting services relating to debt collection was $nil for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $204,129 for the same period of last fiscal year. Due to the negative impact of COVID-19, the Chinese economy deteriorated, which increased the risk of debt collection and sale ability of collateral guaranteed for these debts. To avoid these risks, the Company did not renew or sign any consulting services contracts relating to debt collection during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Revenue from healthcare services packages

Revenue from the health care service packages was $26,209 and minimal for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The health service package was sold to the customers in the first quarter of 2022 when COVID-19 broke in Shangyu and Hangzhou.

Industrial operation services

Revenue from industrial operation services was $946,439 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $nil for the same period of last fiscal year, which was mainly due to the Company providing industrial operations services starting in 2021.

Commission and fees on financial guarantee services

Commission and fees on financial guarantee services was $185,634 and $191,920 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, reflecting a small decrease for business development.

Provision for financial guarantee services

The provisions for financial guarantee services are related to financial guarantee service business as per the requirement of local government. Provisions for financial guarantee services was reversed $195,915 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to recovery of provision for financial guarantee services of $15,586 for the same period of last fiscal year.

Interest and fee income

Interest and fee income primarily consisted of interest and fee income generated from loans due from third parties. Interest and fee income was $1,291,030, an increase of $20,991, or 1.65% for six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $1, 270,039 for the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly due to the increase in interest income from loans due from third parties, which was offset by the decrease in interest income on deposits with banks.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses decreased by $279,986 or 13.29%, to $1,826,134 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $2,106,120 for the same period of last fiscal year. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily the result of our cost control strategies.

Net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share

Net income was $563,372 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to net loss of $460,397 for the same period of last year.

After deducting for non-controlling interests, net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was $322,005 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders of $527,427 for the same period of last year.

Earnings per share was $0.01 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to loss per share of $0.02 for the same period of last year.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents were $1,035,674 as of June 30, 2022, reflecting a decrease of $911,468 from $1,947,142 as of December 31, 2021, primarily because of the payment of bank loans during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Recent developments

On August 15, 2022, the Company entered into a cooperation framework agreement with Guodiantou (Beijing) Integrated Energy Co., a subsidiary of State Power Investment Corporation Limited, for their future strategic cooperation on investing, constructing and operating new energy storage power stations initially in the Yangtze River Delta region.

On June 29, 2022, the Company entered into a Letter of Intent with Zhejiang Shangyu Cao'e River Economic Development Zone as the Company executes on its strategic plan to provide planning, support, and operations for new energy storage, new materials and semiconductor related projects.

On June 23, 2022, a new wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Zhongtan Future Industrial Operation (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., was incorporated under the laws of the PRC, which provides services in industrial operation services focusing on new storage energy, new materials and semiconductor.

On June 8, 2022, the Company entered into an investment cooperation agreement for a new energy storage industrial park with Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone.

On April 2, 2022, the Company's subsidiary, Hangzhou Zeshi Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), invested RMB 22 million (approximately $3.41 million) to a joint venture, Zhongxin Future (Hangzhou) Semiconductor Technology Industry Development Co., Ltd. and holds 22% of the equity in the joint venture. ZhongXin provides industrial operation solutions and will set up industrial parks by collaborating with local government in multiple areas for the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of the semiconductor products and new materials.

About Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2009, Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTC Pink: RAHGF and RONWF) is a comprehensive solution provider for industrial operation and capital market services. Adhering to the platform strategy of "cross collaboration, technology empowerment, sustainability and stability, and combination of operation and finance resources", the Company's services focus on the new energy, new materials, and semiconductor industries. At the same time, the Company focuses on the application of innovative technologies in the consumer industry with respect to financial consumption, cultural and tourism consumption, and great health ecosystem. Roan aims to provide comprehensive solutions and supporting services for diversified institutional and local government clients across the entire industry chain. Roan has offices in Hangzhou and Beijing and subsidiaries in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Shaoxing and Tianjin. For more information, please visit: www.roanholdingsgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among others, the consummation of the proposed transaction, and can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Examples of such statements in this release include our plans to continue promoting and expanding our service offerings of industrial operations and step by step implement multiple new strategic initiatives this second half of the year; our intent to set up an industrial service platform that could cover the industrial supply chain both upstream and downstream of new energy industrial operations; and our expectation that our industrial operation service revenue will continue to increase as a percentage of our total revenue and to deliver good financial performance for the Company, further enjoying the growth in the new energy and new materials sectors and bringing better returns for our shareholders. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release. Examples of these risks include whether we are able to grow our revenue from industrial operation services, in part from our multiple strategic initiatives, whether we will be timely in implementing such multiple strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will lead to new revenue, whether any growth would be profitable, whether there will be continued growth in the new energy and new materials sectors, whether the worldwide economic slow-down will impact these sectors materially, and whether we will be able to timely set up an industrial service platform covering both the downstream and upstream resources for industrial supply chain of new energy industrial operations. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on our website at www.roanholdingsgroup.com/cwbg and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time.. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

IR Contact:

At the Company:

Katrina Wu

Email: xiaoqing.wu@roanholdingsgroup.com

Phone: +86-571-8662 1775

Investor Relations Firm:

Sherry Zheng

Weitian Group LLC

Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com

Phone: +1 (718)213-7386

ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)





June 30,

2022



December 31,

2021





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,035,674



$ 1,947,142

Restricted cash



26,339,708





29,693,689

Accounts receivable, net



7,122,604





6,929,529

Inventories



3,027





33,598

Loan receivables due from third parties



26,375,018





23,751,471

Due from related parties



1,325





5,941

Other current assets



72,250





70,910

Other receivables



745,964





656,835

Total current assets



61,695,570





63,089,115



















Pledged deposits



15,329





48,752

Property and equipment, net



64,146





77,073

Intangible assets, net



2,519,491





3,123,394

Right of use assets



103,801





37,313

Goodwill



267,331





267,331

Total non-current assets



2,970,098





3,553,863



















Total Assets

$ 64,665,668



$ 66,642,978



















LIABILITIES















Customer pledged deposits

$ -



$ 7,846

Unearned income



69,099





72,523

Reserve for financial guarantee losses



430,179





651,341

Dividends payable



480,000





480,000

Tax payable



3,012,439





2,614,257

Due to related parties



123,785





123,117

Warrant liabilities



-





16,998

Operating lease liabilities, current portion



58,269





65,498

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



1,488,507





1,155,903

Bank loans



5,671,758





5,961,460

Total current liabilities



11,334,036





11,148,943



















Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion



61,172





-

Deferred tax liabilities



456,118





544,355

Total non-current Liabilities



517,290





544,355



















Total Liabilities

$ 11,851,326



$ 11,693,298



















Commitments and Contingencies



-





-



















Shareholders' Equity















Ordinary Share, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 25,287,851 and

25,287,851 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31,

2021, respectively



-





-

Class A convertible preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized;

715,000 and 715,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively

$ 12,052,106



$ 11,711,727

Class B convertible preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized;

291,795,150 and 291,795,150 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021, respectively



31,087,732





31,087,732

Additional paid-in capital



3,312,189





3,312,189

Statutory reserve



362,797





362,797

Accumulated deficit



(14,824,176)





(14,805,802)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,437,234





3,128,086

Total Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd.'s Shareholders' Equity

$ 33,427,882



$ 34,796,729



















Noncontrolling interests



19,386,460





20,152,951

Total Equity



52,814,342





54,949,680

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 64,665,668



$ 66,642,978



ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)





For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2022



2021





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)















Revenue from services

$ 1,111,651



$ 330,788

Revenue from healthcare service packages



26,209





-

Cost of Revenue



(18,616)





-

Net revenue of services



1,119,244





330,788



















Commission and fees on financial guarantee services



185,634





191,920

(Provision) recovery of provision for financial guarantee services



195,915





(15,586)

Commission and fee income on guarantee services, net



381,549





176,334



















Interest and fees income















Interest income on loans due from third parties



1,112,816





998,827

Interest income on deposits with banks



178,214





271,212

Total interest and fees income



1,291,030





1,270,039



















Operating income



2,791,823





1,777,161



















Operating expenses















Salaries and employee surcharges



658,544





564,110

Other operating expenses



1,184,588





1,514,281

Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities



(16,998)





27,729

Total operating expenses



1,826,134





2,106,120



















Other income (expenses)















Other income (expenses), net



(147,823)





(155,633)

Interest income (expenses), net



9,1887





11,127

Total other expenses



(55,936)





(144,506)

Income (loss) before income taxes



909,753





(473,465)



















Income tax benefit (expenses)



(346,381)





13,068



















Net (loss) income



563,372





(460,397)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



241,367





67,030

Net income (loss) attributable to Roan Holding Group Co., Ltd.'s shareholders

$ 322,005



$ (527,427)



















Comprehensive income (loss)















Net income (loss)



563,372





(460,397)

Foreign currency translation



(2,698,710)





529,793

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(766,491)





226,482

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd.'s

shareholders

$ (1,368,847)



$ (157,086)



















Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding















Basic and Diluted*



25,287,887





25,287,887

Loss per share















Net income (loss) per share – Basic and Diluted

$ 0.01



$ (0.02)



* The Company used net loss as the control number to determine whether the warrants, Class A and Class B

preferred shares are anti-dilutive. Because the Company suffered loss, the number of warrants, Class A preferred

shares and Class B preferred shares are excluded from the computation as the anti-dilutive effect.

ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)





For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2022



2021





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net (loss) income

$ 563,372



$ (460,397)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expenses



530,060





539,327

Bad debt provision



21,149





330,573

Provision (recovery of provision) for financial guarantee losses



(195,915)





15,586

Deferred tax benefits



(63,872)





(219,226)

Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities



(16,998)





27,730

Loss from lease modification



-





20,386

Accretion of finance leases



1,654





4,900

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivables



(157,705)





1,112,931

Inventories



30,571





(2,330)

Other current assets



(1,340)





3,419,669

Other receivables



(92,457)





2,997,179

Pledged deposits and other non-current assets



33,423





82,099

Advances from customers



(3,424)





(19,159)

Tax payable



398,182





304,981

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



332,604





67,147

Customer Pledged assets



(7,846)





-

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(1,370)





-

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



1,370,088





8,221,396



















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Repayment of loans to third parties



(3,962,433)





(3,433,781)

Payment (disbursement)of due from related party



5,284





(11,160)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(3,957,149)





(3,444,941)



















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Repayment of bank loans



-





(2,942,152)

Disbursement of lease liabilities



(62,562)





(13,320)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(62,562)





(2,955,472)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks



(1,615,826)





564,020



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks



(4,265,449)





2,385,003

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks at beginning of year



31,640,831





30,807,604

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks at end of year

$ 27,375,382



$ 33,192,607



















Supplemental Cash Flow Information















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 128,035



$ 146,215

Cash paid for income taxes

$ -



$ -



