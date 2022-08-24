Kelvin Group Names Harry Gray as CEO

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that the Kelvin Group, ("Kelvin" or the "Company"), a leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance, has appointed Harry Gray as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gray has a long history of transformative leadership positions across many industries and takes the reigns at Kelvin as the Company accelerates its growth trajectory.

Mr. Gray began his career as an officer in the U.S. Navy and has held senior positions in the manufacturing, technology, energy, transportation, aerospace, and industrial sectors. Most recently, he was President of Advanced Valve Technologies and a member of the Executive Leadership Team for ClockSpring|NRI, a manufacturer of engineered products for global critical infrastructure.

Mr. Gray succeeds Kelvin co-founder Mike Sirois, who will transition into an Executive Chairman role, focused on spearheading the Company's M&A efforts and maintaining his influential presence in the industrial refrigeration market. Mr. Sirois commented, "This is a very exciting time for Kelvin and our family of companies offering mission critical mechanical services. Harry's enthusiasm, drive and deep leadership experience will help take Kelvin to its next level of scale while maintaining the culture of customer focus that we've developed over our 34-year history."

Tim Lewis, Partner at Southfield Capital, commented, "On behalf of the Board and the Company's investors, we would like to acknowledge Mr. Sirois' role in building one of the leading mechanical services companies in the U.S. and commend him for his many years of leadership and service to the Company and its employees. Harry comes onboard at a very exciting and important point in the history of Kelvin. Not only is the Company aggressively growing its size and the scope of its offerings, but it is also expanding its geographic footprint to better serve its national customer base. Harry's vision and guidance will be invaluable as Kelvin continues to evolve both organically and through strategic acquisitions."

Mr. Gray said, "I am incredibly honored to join this remarkable team. Kelvin Group is a true industry leader and customer servant, and I am very excited to participate in such a fast-growing success story."

Mr. Gray earned an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.

About The Kelvin Group



The Kelvin Group is a leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation and ongoing service and preventative maintenance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries. Once engaged with customers, it assists business owners achieve mandated health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance standards.

For more information, please visit www.kelvin.cool.

About Southfield Capital



Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

