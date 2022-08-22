SPOT TO OPEN FIFTH U.S. OFFICE LOCATED IN TAMPA, FLORIDA

Spot Expands Into New Markets with Plans to Create Hundreds of New Jobs

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, announced today it will open its fifth office on October 3, 2022. Located in Tampa, Florida, the new space is on the fifth floor of the MetWest Three building in the Westshore Business District.

The building, located in the heart of Tampa's largest office market, is part of the mixed-use MetWest International district near International Plaza. The district offers a variety of dining, retail and hotel options, along with convenient access to the Tampa International Airport. This expansion will accommodate Spot's exponential growth and further support the company's hiring goals by leveraging the area's diverse talent pool.

"We feel very strongly about the Tampa business environment and our ability to attract top talent," said Andrew Elsener, Co-founder of Spot. "We are looking for outstanding people with initiative, drive, and passion to help meet the needs of our customers, and we know we will find those people in Tampa."

Spot's new location is approximately 26,000 square feet of space that will help facilitate a collaborative and open work environment - equipped with ergonomic furniture, multifunctional spaces, and integrated technology. The space also allows room for over 245 people, which Spot plans to hire within the next three years. Filling sales, logistics, and technology positions will be Spot's initial focus.

With over 4,000 businesses, national and regional headquarters, small businesses, and start-ups, Westshore is Tampa's largest employment center. In addition to office space, Westshore offers green spaces, plazas, retail, hotel, and residential areas all designed to work seamlessly together in a sophisticated urban setting.

"Being in the Westshore Business District, an area rich with talent and well-known Tampa businesses, is exactly where Spot can continue to grow and make an impact," said Kreg Hunter, Director of Operations at Spot.

Founded in 2009 by Andrew Elsener and Andy Schenck, Spot has experienced continuous growth each year. In 2021, it saw record-breaking success with over $710 million in gross revenue. That pattern of success has continued into 2022 with a projected $1 billion in gross revenue. The company has more than 500 employees across its locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Tempe, Arizona.

To learn more about Spot's open positions, visit spotinc.com/careers, and to learn more about open tech positions, visit Spot's technology company, Red Technologies, at redtms.com/careers.

About Spot

As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with a proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge , and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 500 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Tempe. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

