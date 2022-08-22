JS Global Announces Inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HKEX stock code: 1691) ("JS Global" or the "Company"), a leading producer of household appliances, announces its inclusion to the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, effective on September 5, 2022.

JS Global was one of the 96 companies included in the index, among 2800 companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index is the official benchmark for sustainability investments in Hong Kong and evaluates companies' performance in Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") indices.

JS Global places great importance to sustainable corporate development and to high standards in ESG initiatives. The Company has built a complete ESG indicator system and management mechanism in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The SharkNinja segment was the one of the first to achieve its carbon neutral target at its European headquarters. The Joyoung segment, through its Joyoung Hope Fund, has built a total of 1,306 Joyoung Kitchens in China for primary and secondary schools in need, positively impacting over 500,000 teachers and students across the country.

As such, JS Global Lifestyle was ranked in the top three for the "Best ESG Management Company" in consumer necessities sector by leading international financial magazine Institutional Investor in June 2022.

Mr. Wang Xuning, Chairman and CEO of JS Global said: "We are very pleased by our inclusion to the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, which demonstrates recognition of our ongoing corporate sustainability efforts. As we look to the future, we are eager to continue to grow and develop our ESG programs and deepen our sustainability practices. We would like to thank all those who contributed to the Company's development in ESG, and we will continue to emphasize the importance of taking responsibility to create a sustainable future and create greater value for all our stakeholders."

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. It ranks fourth globally in the small household appliance industry and third among small household appliance-focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

About Joyoung

Joyoung (002242.SZ) is SharkNinja's sister brand and has become a well-known small household electrical appliance enterprise and one of the market share leaders in China. Joyoung invented the first soymilk maker in China and closely connect the concept to plant-based solutions. With 28 years of experience and over 10,000 patented technologies, Joyoung specializes in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and sale of its innovative product categories including small household appliances, primarily focusing on kitchen. Joyoung is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

