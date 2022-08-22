Dr. Alan Copperman Recognized as a Notable Health Care Leader by Crain's New York Business 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York) is proud to announce that Dr. Alan Copperman has been named one of Crain's New York Business 2022 Notable Health Care Leaders for his extensive contributions to the field of reproductive medicine. As the Managing Partner and CEO of RMA of New York, Division Director and Clinical Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Medical Director of Progyny, Dr. Copperman's medical expertise, business acumen, attention to detail, and above all, focus on patient care have served as the foundation of RMA's success for over 20 years.

Dr. Copperman's notable career in reproductive health dates back to his training at Yale-New Haven Hospital and Mount Sinai, where he distinguished himself as a reproductive surgeon and a forward-thinking fertility specialist. His unwavering dedication to research, medical excellence, and access to care, as well as his commitment to collaboration with individuals, institutions, and industry, have contributed to his reputation in the field. Over his decades-long career, Dr. Copperman has served as Medical Director of Progyny, a leading fertility benefits company, Chief Medical Officer of Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company, and Physician Council Board Member of RESOLVE, the leading fertility patient advocacy organization. He has served as mentor and educator to countless medical students, residents, and fellows, and nurtured the careers of numerous healthcare providers in the field of reproductive endocrinology.

Dr. Copperman is frequently consulted for his medical expertise by media, industry start-ups, and colleagues. He is known for generously sharing insight into the patient journey, genomics, big data, and assisted reproductive technology. As a leader in the field, Dr. Copperman is widely recognized for prioritizing research and innovation to improve patient outcomes. To date, he has published more than 500 book chapters, peer-reviewed papers, and scientific abstracts on infertility, in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation, ovum donation, and genetics. Most recently, Dr. Copperman was a senior author of the landmark study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology (the Green Journal), showing that vaccination against COVID-19 did not affect fertility outcomes in patients undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Copperman helped inform and educate the community and participated in local and national policy decisions to help patients safely return to fertility treatment. He is frequently quoted in top tier media, including Forbes Health, New York Times, U.S. News & World Report, Health.com, and has been featured on local and national-televised news, including CBS This Morning, Anderson Cooper 360, 20/20, and many more.

Dr. Copperman's recognition from Crain's comes at a particularly notable juncture in the delivery of reproductive health services in the United States. As more individuals, particularly those in marginalized groups, such as the LGBTQIA+ community, are gaining more access to fertility benefits, others are losing access to quality reproductive care in states around the country. It is significant that Crain's has chosen to recognize an industry leader who values accessible, safe, and equitable reproductive healthcare for all.

Dr. Copperman's pioneering and progressive spirit will continue to drive innovation, growth, and positive change in the field.

The award issue, which was released today (August 22, 2022), details each awardee's accomplishments. For more information about Crain's New York Business 2022 Notable Health Care Leaders, visit www.crainsnewyork.com.

