Sharp Announces New High Volume Monochrome Document Systems

New models are designed for modern office environments, offering streamlined workflow features, enhanced connectivity and leading security.

MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announces the new BP-70M75 and BP-70M90 High Volume Monochrome Series of document systems. Designed to fit today's diverse workstyles, these new models enable workers to collaborate and share information seamlessly and securely throughout their office environment, even while working remotely.

New BP-70M75 and BP-70M90 High Volume Monochrome Document Systems (PRNewswire)

From media handling to workflow and collaboration, the BP-70M75 and BP-70M90 models deliver the features businesses need to get the job done, at speeds up to 75 ppm and 90 ppm. Enhanced cloud services such as Microsoft Teams and Google Drive make it easy to streamline communication, and native Universal Print capability allows these models to integrate seamlessly with Microsoft 365 environments that leverage simplified print management.

"In an age of diverse workstyles, the need for seamless collaboration between colleagues has never been more critical," says Shane Coffey, Vice President, Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "We're excited to offer these new high volume monochrome document systems to help organizations streamline communication and work simply smarter."

The BP-70M75 and BP-70M90 utilize the latest technology to help users work more efficiently. Time-saving features such as multi-sheet feed detection and enhanced auto skew correction help users speed through their jobs. The 300-sheet duplexing, single-pass feature scans documents at up to 280 images per minute for enhanced productivity and efficiency. Leading security technology is also built into the BP-70M75 and BP-70M90 to help organizations protect their data. Features such as a system integrity check at startup, firmware attack prevention with self recovery, as well as optional antivirus protection powered by Bitdefender® help protect from malicious intruders.

The BP High Volume Monochrome models are ENERGY STAR® 3.0 qualified and RoHS compliant, and have one of the lowest typical energy consumption values in their category. The BP-70M90 is expected to ship immediately while the BP-70M75 will be available later this year.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 and 2022 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ" in 2021 and 2022 by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. markets Sharp's Simply Smarter business products and solutions, such as Synappx applications, professional displays, laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of copier and printer solutions, that can help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity so they can work smarter. SIICA markets its products through a vast network of independent dealerships as well as through its direct sales division Sharp Business Systems (SBS). By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows, and increasing information security, Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

PMerchan@Peppercomm.com

(PRNewsfoto/Sharp Electronics Corporation U) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation