NATUROPATHICA™ HOLISTIC HEALTH APPOINTS CATHY O'BRIEN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Beauty Industry Leader and Global Brand Builder to Drive Continued Growth of the Brand at the Forefront of Holistic Wellness

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturopathica™, the leading holistic beauty and wellbeing company for natural and responsible skincare and body care, announces the appointment of Cathy O'Brien as Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, O'Brien will be responsible for accelerating Naturopathica™'s growth in the clean beauty and wellness space, driving product innovation, expanding into new channels and markets, and continuing to build on the brand's industry-leading spas and healing centers.

O'Brien has served in numerous leadership roles in the ultra-competitive and continually changing entertainment and beauty industries. She brings more than 25 years of experience building businesses, identifying and launching emerging talent to worldwide success. O'Brien is Co-Founder of Bona Fide Beauty Lab, the Beauty Brand Accelerator that works with brands at all stages of development to strategically plan, grow, and succeed.

Prior to Bona Fide, O'Brien founded AAM Brand Management Group, a full-service organization that built and executed branding and marketing strategies for female-focused clients, including LVMH Brands, Hermès, The Kellwood Company, Marimekko, Sam Edelman, Avon, Juice Press, Penhaligon's, and HINT, among others. Additionally, O'Brien has held senior positions at Estee Lauder (where she was Global Vice President of marketing and communications at Jo Malone), La Mer, Tommy Hilfiger, Prescriptives, and Kate Spade. She is also a veteran of BMG, where she was Head of the International Division of Arista Records under Clive Davis, representing Whitney Houston, Puffy Combs, Usher, Outkast, Notorious BIG, PINK, and others, and Sony Music and Capitol Records in global marketing and creative leadership roles.

During the global pandemic, O'Brien earned a Master of Social Work degree at Columbia University and has spent many years supporting the mental and physical wellbeing of women through her work with the National Domestic Violence Hotline, Mt. Sinai's SAVI program, Sanctuary for Families, and the One Love Foundation.

"I am dedicated to supporting the health and wellbeing of women through personal and supportive care. The opportunity to work with Barbara Close, the pioneer of the holistic healing space and clean skincare and body care products, to articulate and grow this vision in today's world, is a dream," said O'Brien.

"I am thrilled to have someone with Cathy's expertise and unique vision to guide our Company in our next phase of growth," said Naturopathica™ Founder, Barbara Close. "Cathy has a deep and genuine concern for the welfare of others and is uniquely suited to help us champion new frontiers in wellness."

ABOUT NATUROPATHICA™ HOLISTIC HEALTH:

Naturopathica™ is a skincare and body care brand famed for its use of naturopathic healing rituals and its holistic approach to beauty and well-being. Founded in 1995 by Barbara Close as the Naturopathica Healing Arts Center and Spa and the pioneer of the clean beauty space, the company is renowned for its high-performance products formulated with a hybrid of natural ingredients and clean cosmeceuticals. Naturopathica's restorative spa treatments, balms, creams, and tinctures are designed to work with nature, empowering people to take control of their well-being, and find pleasure and purpose in healing rituals that are good for the skin, the body, and the planet.

