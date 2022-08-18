Beeline Named VMS Market Leader by Ardent Partners

Beeline ranked as a leading VMS provider in Future of Work readiness, technology innovation, product roadmap, and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, the leading technology solution provider for managing the extended workforce, has been named the top VMS for Provider Strength, according to the 2022 VMS Technology Advisor report by Ardent Partners. This report validates Beeline's position as a Market Leader and continued commitment to leading the evolution of the VMS industry at large.

"Beeline has long represented the innovation that has been required for businesses across the world to succeed in transformative times," said Christopher J. Dwyer, SVP of Research at Ardent Partners, Managing Director of the Future of Work Exchange, and author of the new report. "A pioneer in the workforce solutions industry for 20 years, Beeline's unrivaled talent technology ecosystem, longtime commitment to a candidate-centric model, and powerful extended workforce management functionality has helped Beeline thrive in an evolving business climate. Beeline is the very definition of a Future of Work-driven platform that is an idyllic solution for optimizing how work is done."

Beeline achieved the #1 ranking for Provider Strength for its execution ability, client success, references, and product vision, as well as being a top VMS in core Future of Work, innovation, and product roadmap categories. Beeline was cited for its strength in direct sourcing functionality, deep integration of its robust partner ecosystem, and candidate availability. The company's acquisition of JoinedUp has enabled Beeline to capture the fastest-growing area of the extended workforce, the light industrial market. The report noted Beeline's AI-powered and data-led solutions that allow for more educated talent acquisition decision-making for its clients around the world.

Beeline CEO Doug Leeby shared, "It's great to see Ardent Partners confirm our unrivaled thought leadership and product vision in this report. In particular, the report's emphasis of future readiness is spot on, as we've seen the world of work transform quickly and our team stay ahead of what's needed next. We continue to build out Beeline Extended Workforce Platform to meet the needs of businesses today and into the future."

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability and flexibility by utilizing an agile mix of employee and non-employee talent, Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of cloud solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing, and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From our locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

