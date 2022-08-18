Aflac enhances Individual Short-Term Disability Insurance to include mental health coverage

Benefits help provide workers with income protection as financial and mental health pressures mount

COLUMBUS, Ga., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance products in the U.S., today announced the launch of its newly enhanced Aflac Individual Short-Term Disability Insurance to help employers better support the changing needs of their valued workers amid economic uncertainty and enduring pandemic challenges. The company's income protection insurance product provides policyholders with a source of monthly income when a mental health condition or another covered injury or sickness leaves them unable to work.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, 21%, or nearly 53 million U.S. adults, experienced mental illness in 2020, and 46% of adults with mental illness received treatment.1 They go on to report that serious mental illness causes $193.2 billion in lost earnings each year.

"Today, more Americans are grappling with challenges that, in the past, may have received less attention, but in the wake of the pandemic it is increasingly clear that mental health is a major concern for our customers," said Aflac U.S. Deputy President Virgil Miller. "That is why Aflac is enhancing its offerings in the mental health space to provide solutions for consumers who seek to protect not only their physical health, but their emotional well-being as well."

Aflac's Individual Short-Term Disability product is a workplace benefit that can help protect the overall physical, financial and mental health of an employer's workforce. With a variety of options, employees can tailor coverage to their specific needs and budgets, so they can focus on recovery and getting back to work rather than financial stress.

"Events and conditions leading to disability that prevent people from working and generating income are more common than many think," said Kim Rudeen, vice president, Aflac Product Development and Management. "When a disability leaves a person unable to earn a living, increased out-of-pocket expenses could rapidly strain their finances. In fact, 1-in-3 employees (36%) could not go for more than one month without a paycheck, which is a high degree of fragility."3

Highlights of Aflac's strengthened short-term disability product include:

Expanded coverage for disabilities caused by common mental health conditions, including but not limited to schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress, substance and alcohol use disorders.

Expanded coverage with no rate increases to policyholders.

Optional riders to help further amplify income protection coverage.

For more information visit Aflac.com/business.

