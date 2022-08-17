Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Q3 FY 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $1.248 billion

GAAP earnings per diluted share: $1.43

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share: $2.10

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022. Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $1.248 billion, compared to $1.057 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

"Synopsys continues to execute very well. We delivered excellent fiscal third quarter results, with broad-based strength, and are increasing our outlook for the year," said Aart de Geus, chairman and CEO of Synopsys. "Technology strength across the board, including multiple game-changing innovations, drove outstanding technical, competitive, and business results. While our customers navigate through the ebbs and flows of the market, they are simultaneously investing heavily in more complex chips, more sophisticated systems, and more software. The combination of Synopsys' powerful portfolio and constructive market dynamics, plus the resilience of our business model, position us for a strong finish to the year. We expect to cross the $5 billion revenue mark in FY'22, with over 20% revenue growth, strong margin expansion and EPS growth, and more than $1.6 billion in operating cash flow."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $222.6 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to $198.6 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $327.4 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $284.5 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

For a reconciliation of net income, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and other associated revenue categories, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes a comprehensive solution for building integrity—security, quality and compliance testing—into the customers' software development lifecycle and supply chain. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022. These financial targets assume that there are no further changes to the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Targets

(in millions except per share amounts)



Range for Three Months

Range for Fiscal Year

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022

Low High

Low High Revenue $ 1,263 $ 1,293

$ 5,060 $ 5,090 GAAP Expenses $ 1,076 $ 1,096

$ 3,978 $ 3,998 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 919 $ 929

$ 3,395 $ 3,405 Other Income (Expense) $ 3 $ 5

$ 12 $ 14 Non-GAAP Tax Rate 18 % 18 %

18 % 18 % Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 156 159

156 159 GAAP EPS $ 1.06 $ 1.18

$ 6.37 $ 6.49 Non-GAAP EPS $ 1.80 $ 1.85

$ 8.80 $ 8.85 Operating Cash Flow





$ 1,600 $ 1,650

For a reconciliation of Synopsys' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 targets, including expenses, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A recording of the call will be available by calling +1-866-207-1041 (+1-402-970-0847 for international callers), access code 6337628, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on August 24, 2022. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 in November 2022. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks of Aart de Geus, chairman and chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer, on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available in the Investor Relations section of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release only. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks of the chief executive officer and chief financial officer made during the call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the earnings call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys undertakes no duty and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events, or otherwise update, the targets given in this release unless required by law.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed by September 8, 2022.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but acknowledges evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP financial measures that include: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, and (vi) the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods.

Synopsys adopted a three-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate of 16% for fiscal years 2019 through 2021 in calculating non-GAAP financial measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and do not necessarily reflect our normal operations, and to more closely align our tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix.

Given the uncertainty surrounding corporate tax reform, Synopsys adopted an annual non-GAAP tax rate of 18% for fiscal year 2022 rather than a three-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures. This annual non-GAAP tax rate is based on an evaluation of its historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, taking into account the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, as well as other factors such as its current tax structure, existing tax positions and expected recurring tax incentives. Synopsys will re-evaluate this rate on an annual basis for any significant events that could materially affect its projections, such as significant changes in its geographic earnings mix or significant tax law changes in major jurisdictions where Synopsys operates, and will further consider the appropriateness of adopting a multi-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Whenever Synopsys uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of Synopsys' Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 17, 2022, for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations.

Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per diluted share for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results (1)

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net income $ 222,626

$ 198,646

$ 831,094

$ 556,069 Adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 26,454

20,440

70,181

60,437 Stock compensation 127,605

85,162

333,437

248,530 Acquisition-related costs 5,232

5,702

11,332

11,594 Restructuring charges -

15,151

12,057

15,151 Legal matters -

(1,455)

-

(1,455) Tax adjustments (54,508)

(39,189)

(162,964)

(99,297) Non-GAAP net income $ 327,409

$ 284,457

$ 1,095,137

$ 791,029

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.43

$ 1.27

$ 5.31

$ 3.54 Adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 0.17

0.13

0.45

0.38 Stock compensation 0.82

0.54

2.13

1.58 Acquisition-related costs 0.03

0.04

0.07

0.07 Restructuring charges -

0.10

0.08

0.10 Legal matters -

(0.01)

-

(0.01) Tax adjustments (0.35)

(0.26)

(1.04)

(0.63) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 2.10

$ 1.81

$ 7.00

$ 5.03















Shares used in computing net income per

diluted share amounts: 155,806

156,907

156,545

157,158















(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively. For

presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Reconciliation of 2022 Targets

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Targets (1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Range for Three Months



October 31, 2022



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 1,076,000

$ 1,096,000 Adjustments:







Amortization of intangible assets

(26,000)

(29,000) Stock compensation

(131,000)

(138,000) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 919,000

$ 929,000





























Range for Three Months



October 31, 2022



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per diluted share

$ 1.06

$ 1.18 Adjustments:







Amortization of intangible assets

0.18

0.17 Stock compensation

0.88

0.83 Tax adjustments

(0.32)

(0.33) Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$ 1.80

$ 1.85









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

157,500

157,500

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2022 Targets (1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Range for Fiscal Year



October 31, 2022



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 3,978,389

$ 3,998,389 Adjustments:







Amortization of intangible assets

(96,000)

(99,000) Stock compensation

(464,000)

(471,000) Acquisition-related costs

(11,332)

(11,332) Restructuring charges

(12,057)

(12,057) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 3,395,000

$ 3,405,000





























Range for Fiscal Year



October 31, 2022



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per diluted share

$ 6.37

$ 6.49 Adjustments:







Amortization of intangible assets

0.63

0.62 Stock compensation

3.01

2.96 Acquisition-related costs

0.07

0.07 Restructuring charges

0.08

0.08 Tax adjustments

(1.36)

(1.37) Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$ 8.80

$ 8.85









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target

range)

157,500

157,500









(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2022 will end on October 29, 2022. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding Synopsys' short-term and long-term financial targets, expectations and objectives; strategies related to our products and technology; business and market outlook, opportunities and strategies; customer demand and market expansion; our planned product releases and capabilities; industry growth rates; software trends; planned acquisitions and stock repurchases; our expected tax rate; the expected impact of U.S. and foreign government actions and regulatory changes on our financial results; and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, time frames or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks from the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and on our business, operations and financial condition; macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty in the global economy; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; the highly competitive industry we operate in; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations as well as actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as the imposition of additional export restrictions or tariffs; and more. Additional information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, and in our latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The information provided herein is as of August 17, 2022. Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Time-based products $ 754,322

$ 665,563

$ 2,185,626

$ 1,945,647 Upfront products 268,584

203,301

973,483

586,798 Maintenance and service 224,860

188,266

638,141

519,329 Total revenue 1,247,766

1,057,130

3,797,250

3,051,774 Cost of revenue:













Products 164,077

127,592

480,166

389,677 Maintenance and service 87,774

65,604

253,665

202,210 Amortization of intangible assets 19,330

11,870

47,145

35,164 Total cost of revenue 271,181

205,066

780,976

627,051 Gross margin 976,585

852,064

3,016,274

2,424,723 Operating expenses:













Research and development 444,826

371,146

1,218,761

1,090,959 Sales and marketing 199,246

171,428

571,329

514,810 General and administrative 91,461

83,846

246,426

234,028 Amortization of intangible assets 7,124

8,570

23,036

25,273 Restructuring charges -

15,151

12,057

15,151 Total operating expenses 742,657

650,141

2,071,609

1,880,221 Operating income 233,928

201,923

944,665

544,502 Other income (expense), net 2,426

11,414

(41,280)

61,934 Income before income taxes 236,354

213,337

903,385

606,436 Provision for income taxes 16,708

14,945

76,506

51,214 Net income 219,646

198,392

826,879

555,222 Net income (loss) attributed to non-

controlling interest and redeemable

non-controlling interest (2,980)

(254)

(4,215)

(847) Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 222,626

$ 198,646

$ 831,094

$ 556,069















Net income per share attributed to

Synopsys:













Basic $ 1.46

$ 1.30

$ 5.43

$ 3.64 Diluted $ 1.43

$ 1.27

$ 5.31

$ 3.54















Shares used in computing per share

amounts:













Basic 152,938

152,635

153,082

152,619 Diluted 155,806

156,907

156,545

157,158















(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively. For

presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)

(in thousands, except par value amounts)









July 31, 2022

October 31, 2021



ASSETS:















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 1,383,559

$ 1,432,840



Short-term investments





147,599

147,949



Total cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments





$ 1,531,158

$ 1,580,789



Accounts receivable, net





682,647

568,501



Inventories





219,736

229,023



Prepaid and other current assets





465,487

430,028



Total current assets





2,899,028

2,808,341



Property and equipment, net





486,872

472,398



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net





574,501

493,251



Goodwill





3,854,889

3,575,785



Intangible assets, net





404,652

279,132



Deferred income taxes





617,429

612,655



Other long-term assets





492,176

510,698



Total assets





$ 9,329,547

$ 8,752,260





















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING

INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$ 736,099

$ 741,191



Operating lease liabilities, current





54,170

79,678



Deferred revenue





1,755,594

1,517,623



Short-term debt





-

74,992



Total current liabilities





2,545,863

2,413,484



Operating lease liabilities, non-current





592,930

487,003



Long-term deferred revenue





164,964

136,303



Long-term debt





21,960

25,094



Other long-term liabilities





352,188

391,433



Total liabilities





3,677,905

3,453,317



Redeemable non-controlling interest





43,516

-



Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

-

-



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 153,004 and











153,062 shares outstanding, respectively





1,530

1,531



Capital in excess of par value





1,415,244

1,576,363



Retained earnings





5,377,586

4,549,713



Treasury stock, at cost: 4,257 and 4,198 shares, respectively





(1,034,841)

(782,866)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(155,493)

(49,604)



Total Synopsys stockholders' equity





5,604,026

5,295,137



Non-controlling interest





4,100

3,806



Total stockholders' equity





5,608,126

5,298,943



Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and

stockholders' equity





$ 9,329,547

$ 8,752,260





















(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended on July 30, 2022 and its fiscal year 2021 ended on October 30, 2021. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.









SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1)

(in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

July 31,

2022

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 831,094

$ 556,069 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Amortization and depreciation 169,708

151,274 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 65,980

64,920 Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts 54,438

46,973 Stock-based compensation 333,437

248,530 Allowance for credit losses (4,516)

13,813 Deferred income taxes 5,843

(33,116) Other non-cash 6,141

2,936 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of





acquired assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (121,786)

188,996 Inventories 118

(51,448) Prepaid and other current assets (56,075)

(62,201) Other long-term assets (20,058)

(117,922) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (46,356)

51,991 Operating lease liabilities (66,187)

(61,666) Income taxes (60,739)

(29,414) Deferred revenue 254,353

152,328 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,345,395

1,122,063







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 70,847

1,128 Purchases of short-term investments (73,330)

(146,082) Proceeds from sales of long-term investments 582

- Purchases of long-term investments (7,000)

(7,591) Purchases of property and equipment (102,934)

(66,957) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (416,323)

(164,053) Capitalization of software development costs (1,970)

(1,517) Other (1,200)

(800) Net cash used in investing activities (531,328)

(385,872)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayment of debt (76,838)

(21,637) Issuances of common stock 161,416

113,976 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (149,130)

(104,291) Purchase of equity forward contract (40,000)

(35,000) Purchases of treasury stock (717,266)

(538,082) Other (3,413)

(4,375) Net cash used in financing activities (825,231)

(589,409) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (38,155)

2,985 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (49,319)

149,767 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 1,435,183

1,237,970 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,385,864

$ 1,387,737







(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively. For

presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Business Segment Reporting (1)(3)

(in millions)



Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

July 31, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2022

July 31, 2021 Revenue by segment





















- Semiconductor & System Design $ 1,129.5



$ 959.1



$ 3,458.5



$ 2,768.0

% of Total 90.5 %

90.7 %

91.1 %

90.7 % - Software Integrity $ 118.3



$ 98.0



$ 338.8



$ 283.8

% of Total 9.5 %

9.3 %

8.9 %

9.3 % Total segment revenue $ 1,247.8



$ 1,057.1



$ 3,797.3



$ 3,051.8

























Adjusted operating income by segment





















- Semiconductor & System Design $ 380.8



$ 328.7



$ 1,285.4



$ 916.5

- Software Integrity $ 11.3



$ 8.7



$ 36.3



$ 25.0

Total adjusted segment operating income $ 392.1



$ 337.4



$ 1,321.7



$ 941.5

























Adjusted operating margin by segment





















- Semiconductor & System Design 33.7 %

34.3 %

37.2 %

33.1 % - Software Integrity 9.5 %

8.8 %

10.7 %

8.8 % Total adjusted segment operating margin 31.4 %

31.9 %

34.8 %

30.8 %

Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2)(3)

(in millions)



Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

July 31, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2022

July 31, 2021 GAAP total operating income – as reported $ 233.9

$ 201.9

$ 944.7

$ 544.5 Other expenses managed at consolidated level













-Amortization of intangible assets 26.5

20.4

70.2

60.4 -Stock compensation 127.6

85.2

333.4

248.5 -Non-qualified deferred compensation plan (1.1)

10.5

(50.0)

62.7 -Acquisition-related costs 5.2

5.7

11.3

11.6 -Restructuring charges -

15.2

12.1

15.2 -Legal matters -

(1.5)

-

(1.5) Total adjusted segment operating income $ 392.1

$ 337.4

$ 1,321.7

$ 941.5















(1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as normal

elements of our business. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (2) These segments results are consistent with the information required by ASC 280, Segment Reporting. Synopsys' chief operating decision

maker (CODM) is our CEO. The CODM does not allocate certain operating expenses managed at a consolidated level to our reportable

segments and, as a result, the reported operating income and operating margin do not include these unallocated expenses as shown in the table

above. Amount may not foot due to rounding. (3) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively. For presentation purposes, we

refer to the closest calendar month end.

