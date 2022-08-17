PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. announced that Galvanized Media is No.1747 on its 2022 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—privately held, independent growth businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Galvanized Media Ranks No. 1747 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

"We couldn't be happier to join Inc.'s list of the most successful private companies in the US," says David Zinczenko, Founder and CEO of Galvanized. "Our extraordinary team's mission to create, launch and grow brands that help improve the way people look, feel and live continues unabated, and we're looking forward to heading into 2023 even more strongly positioned."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Despite these market forces, Galvanized Media experienced revenue growth of 352 percent from 2018 to 2021 putting the company firmly in the top 0.07% of all privately held companies in America in terms of multi-year growth.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Galvanized Media is a leader in healthy, active living and one of the fastest-growing publishers in digital media. With a global audience of more than 225 million readers, Galvanized Media has a portfolio of brands that includes Eat This, Not That!, Best Life, Celebwell, ETNT! Health, Mind+Body, Travelicious, and more. These brands deliver life-altering content that engages, inspires, and informs readers across multiple platforms. The company was founded by David Zinczenko, author of 21 New York Times Bestsellers and one of the leading voices in health and wellness. Galvanized Media's sites are part of the Dotdash Meredith Digital Network and AllRecipes Network in partnership with Dotdash Meredith Corp. Galvanized Media is proud to partner with MSN on providing content to MSN's tens of millions of readers.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

