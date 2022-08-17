GAF Energy Launches Sales of Timberline Solar™ Roof in Hawaii

Timberline Solar™ Boasts World's First Nailable Solar Shingle and Installs Like a Traditional Roof

HONOLULU, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, today announced the launch of sales of its innovative Timberline Solar ™ roof to Hawaii residents. Timberline Solar™ is the only system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials. The system, launched earlier this year , incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES), which is assembled at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and R&D facility.

"We're thrilled to launch our Timberline Solar roof in Hawaii through our roofing partners in the state. Hawaii residents, who have some of the highest energy costs in the country, now have access to our award-winning solar roof that can pay for both itself and the new roof over the lifetime of the solar roof," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "Solar roofs are the future of clean energy, and Timberline Solar is in a class of its own: reliable, durable, cost-effective, easy to install, and aesthetically superior. We're excited to bring the next generation of solar to Hawaii."

The Timberline Solar ES™ has received multiple awards and honors since its launch earlier this year, including the Best of Innovation award from CES, Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, the Green Builder Sustainable Home Award, Good Housekeeping Editor's Choice for CES 2022, and the NAHB Best of IBS Awards, Most Innovative Construction Tool. Earlier this year, GAF Energy announced that it's building a second manufacturing facility, in Texas, to meet the growing demand for Timberline Solar™.

Hawaiian homeowners interested in solar roofing options and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: www.gaf.energy .

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, Timberline Solar™, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award , and the NAHB Best of IBS Award . GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

