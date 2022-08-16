TEAMSTERS ENACT HISTORIC AGREEMENT TO ORGANIZE ILLINOIS CANNABIS INDUSTRY

Initiative Will Ensure Equity, Strong Contracts for Workers

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Joint Council 25 and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced today that they have entered into a joint agreement that will give Teamsters Local 777 exclusive jurisdiction for organizing cannabis workers in the state of Illinois. The agreement is a huge step forward towards the union's efforts to organize the rapidly-expanding industry.

"We will be dedicating significant resources to organizing cannabis workers in Illinois and fighting to get them strong contracts," said Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President. "The Teamsters will be leading the fight to legalize and unionize this industry, both at the state level and nationwide."

"This initiative is a critical step towards ensuring that Illinois has responsible employers in both recreational and medical cannabis," said Terry Hancock, Teamsters Joint Council 25 President. "Granting exclusive jurisdiction to Local 777 will benefit Teamsters across Joint Council 25 as we negotiate strong contracts with cannabis corporations that are increasingly large, multi-state firms."

"To all the cannabis workers out there: whether you work at a grow operation or dispensary, medical or recreational, a shop with 20 people or a shop with 20,000 people – if you work in Illinois, you need to join the Teamsters," said Jim Glimco, Local 777 President. "We already represent hundreds of cannabis workers. We already have our first contract. We're winning elections all of the time, and our momentum is just getting bigger. Join the movement today!"

