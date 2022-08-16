Puramint Announces New BHRT Services

By John Thornsberry, Pharm.D, A4M member, and certified in Hormone Replacement Therapy

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) helps restore your natural hormone levels to what they were when you were younger. Anyone who experiences symptoms that might be related to hormone imbalance is a candidate for BHRT, including peri-menopausal, menopausal, and post-menopausal women; women who are estrogen-deficient; young women who are experiencing surgical primary ovarian insufficiency; and men struggling with andropause.

The benefits are numerous and include:

Feeling more energetic

Having fewer mood swings

Losing weight

Experiencing improved sex drive, sleep quality, and memory

Reversing the symptoms of menopause

Reducing the risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and other diseases

Improving your quality of life and ability to work

Patients see noticeable results after three to six months of treatment, as symptoms lessen, and they start to feel better. BHRT generally does not interact with other medications, but some patients may experience side effects when first starting treatments. Dosages can be adjusted to manage such side effects.

To get started, visit a pharmacist who specializes in BHRT to discuss your symptoms and health medication history. Puramint pharmacists, for example, will give you saliva and/or blood test to help determine your current hormone function. Then, together with your physician, you and your pharmacist can work toward creating a customized treatment plan that may include estrogen, progesterone, cortisol, testosterone, thyroid levels, and dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). As with any other medication, results may vary, but most patients experience life-changing results quickly.

Puramint

9305 Leesville Road, Suite 101

Raleigh, North Carolina 27613

984.302.3001 (call/text) | puramint.com

View original content:

SOURCE Puramint