LENNAR SELECTED AS BEST PLACES TO WORK WINNER BY AUSTIN BUSINESS JOURNAL

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today that it has been selected as one of Austin Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work winners. To view the complete article and ranking of winners, click here.

Lennar’s Austin division celebrates being selected as one of Austin Business Journal’s 2022 Best Places to Work winners. Lennar is one of the nation’s leading builders of quality homes for all generations. (PRNewswire)

The Best Places to Work awards for the Austin Business Journal brought together more than 600 employees from Austin's Best Places to Work at the annual celebration luncheon. This year nominations for Best Places to Work totaled 225 companies, with only 70 companies crowned.

"Nominations for Best Places to Work totaled 225 this year. Quantum Workplace, which works with Business Journals around the country on this kind of research, surveyed these nominees in March and April," said Will Anderson, Managing Editor, Austin Business Journal. "Participants were asked to answer questions pertaining to six "key dimensions": communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics and trust in leadership."

"We are honored to be named as one of the Austin Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work," said Charlie Coleman, Austin Division President for Lennar. "We believe this recognition is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our Lennar Austin Associates in delivering exceptional quality homes while providing an outstanding customer experience. We take pride in cultivating an environment where Associates can flourish and are encouraged to give back to the communities we build."

The winners have been ranked by their score in the micro, small, medium and large categories based on employee count. The 2022 honorees are featured in the Austin Business Journal's July 1 Best Places to Work special print edition, as well as online.

About Austin Business Journal

The Austin Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching 500K+ readers each month. Through print and digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit us at bizjournals.com/Austin to learn more.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

