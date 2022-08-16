The Hive Has Arrived: All-new 2023 Dodge Hornet Unlocks Gateway to Dodge Muscle, Offers Quickest, Fastest, Most Powerful Compact Utility Vehicle Under $30,000

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is introducing the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, delivering the quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle (CUV) under $30,000. The 2023 Dodge Hornet disrupts the fast-growing CUV segment, building buzz with a distinctive Dodge combination of muscular styling wrapped around best-in-class standard performance from a multi-energy powertrain. (PRNewswire)

All-new 2023 Dodge Hornet opens 'gateway' for enthusiasts to enter the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle, brings buzz to compact utility vehicle (CUV) segment with unmistakable Dodge styling cues and performance

All-new 2023 Dodge Hornet delivers best-in-class performance from two models in a multi-energy powertrain roster, with each featuring a dedicated powertrain and standard all-wheel drive:

Dodge Hornet R/T – "Head of Hive" is electrified:

Dodge Hornet GT – Industry's quickest, fastest, most powerful utility vehicle under $30,000

All-new 2023 Dodge Hornet unleashes muscular Dodge DNA design vocabulary on a new segment, with characteristic Dodge styling cues, such as a hood with integrated heat extractors, 'mail slot'-style grille opening, and a vehicle-width taillamp with center illuminated Dodge Rhombi logo — a first for a Dodge vehicle

Dodge Hornet interior design aligns with driver-centric cockpit feel of the entire Dodge vehicle lineup — center stack controls, display screens and HVAC vents are "tipped" to angle towards the driver

Hornet swarms the segment with best-in-class and class-exclusive dynamic driving features such as Koni shocks, Brembo four-piston brake calipers, dynamic torque vectoring and more to optimize suspension, braking, steering and handling performance

Direct Connection factory-backed performance parts from Dodge, available through Dodge Power Brokers dealers, give enthusiasts the keys to boost power of the already formidable Hornet

Technologically advanced, Dodge driver-centric user experience includes best-in-class 12.3-inch digital cockpit cluster screen and a 10.25-inch central display, both standard on R/T and GT , delivering more than 22.5 inches of in-vehicle display screen space

Android-based, easy-to-use Uconnect 5 infotainment system is standard on both Hornet models, with features including:

Best-in-class Harman Kardon ® premium sound system pumps out 465 watts of total system output through 14 speakers and subwoofer

Dodge Hornet offers available Level 2 autonomy, including Intelligent Speed Assist with Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Attention Assist, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control and more

Dodge Hornet GT will open for orders August 17, 2022 , with the Hornet GT reaching dealers in December 2022 and the Hornet R/ T arriving in spring 2023

and DodgeGarage.com For complete information on Dodge and the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future, visit Dodge.com

Dodge is introducing the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, delivering the quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle (CUV) under $30,000. The 2023 Dodge Hornet disrupts the fast-growing CUV segment, building buzz with a distinctive Dodge combination of muscular styling wrapped around best-in-class standard performance from a multi-energy powertrain roster and a swarm of class-exclusive performance features.

The all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet was revealed today at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, with three vehicles showcasing the Dodge brand's new entry in the CUV segment: the "Head of the Hive" Dodge Hornet R/T; the Dodge Hornet GT, the industry's quickest, most powerful utility vehicle under $30,000; and the Dodge Hornet GT GLH Concept, which showcases available Direct Connection performance parts upgrades for the newest entry in the four-car Dodge vehicle lineup.

"The Dodge brand's electrified transformation has left the starting line, with the all-new Dodge Hornet R/T representing the first electrified performance vehicle from Dodge," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "The Dodge Hornet is poised to jolt the mainstream compact utility vehicle segment with looks, feel and performance that are unmistakably Dodge. Hornet shakes up the status quo with aggressive Dodge styling, the most power in the segment from our multi-energy lineup, the best driving dynamics, a full lineup of segment-exclusive performance features, the best standard technology, as well available Direct Connection factory-backed performance upgrades. And this is just the start of the Dodge brand's electrification journey."

