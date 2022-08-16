Accounting Seed Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Accounting Seed is No. 4660 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Accounting Seed: A Leading Accounting Platform on Salesforce

"We're committed to eliminating manual accounting processing and siloed data with a truly connected front and back office."

Founded in 2008, Accounting Seed is a cloud-based accounting platform built natively on Salesforce. With over 50,000 users in the small and midsize market, Accounting Seed has realized over 25% annual growth consistently for the past 10 years.

"Accounting Seed has grown rapidly because of our commitment to eliminating manual accounting processing and siloed data with a truly connected front and back office," said Steve Lorenc, CEO of Accounting Seed. "Our innovative approach to accounting technology is helping users achieve meaningful results, such as increased accuracy in financial reporting, faster month-end close and deeper insight into key business metrics. Making the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year confirms we are actively meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers, and we are truly honored."

This news comes shortly after Accounting Seed announced its latest product release, Summer '22 , with more automation and consolidation advancements. Alongside the Summer '22 release, the top-rated accounting platform unveiled new product offerings designed to more closely align Accounting Seed feature sets to the unique needs of its customer base. Accounting Seed continues to expand the company's product development, support, marketing, and sales efforts, leaving them poised for continued growth and success in the small and mid-market sector.

The Prestige Behind Inc. 5000

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Accounting Seed

With over 50,000 users globally, Accounting Seed empowers customers with access to accurate and timely financial data to make real-time business decisions, resulting in greater profitability. A Salesforce native solution for over 11 years, Accounting Seed combines Accounting and Salesforce's CRM into one integrated back office solution. As a result, customers recognize revenue faster, automate accounting and billing processes and eliminate expensive add-on applications—saving time, money, and resources. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

