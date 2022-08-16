1Password Welcomes Security Innovator as Chief Product Officer

Seasoned product leader Steve Won to expand 1Password's cross-platform product suite

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password , the human-centric security leader, today announced Steve Won as Chief Product Officer. Steve brings a wealth of experience from leading companies including Duo Security, Cisco and Shogun, where he led strategy for a range of products recognized for improved performance and usability, as well as enhanced security and authentication. He will lead 1Password's product team in expanding its portfolio of intuitive consumer and business security solutions, ensuring convenient and frictionless security that helps everyone accomplish more – whether at work or at home.

"As a loyal 1Password user since 2008, it's a rare opportunity and responsibility to lead product for a company I love and depend upon every day," said Steve Won, chief product officer of 1Password. "I've always been impressed by 1Password's dedication to the customer experience, making secure and easy-to-use products instead of designing just for technical teams. Few companies have 1Password's direct, trusted relationship with millions of customers, and I can't wait to work with this talented team to build on this great foundation."

Steve joins 1Password on the heels of one of the largest cybersecurity funding rounds in history that saw the company triple its valuation to $6.8 billion USD in under six months. Steve most recently built the product team from the ground up at Shogun to develop its initial product roadmap, creating several products to enhance ecommerce web experiences and set the foundation for a customer-first culture. Prior to Shogun, he led authentication products at Duo Security where he supported growing their revenue by 20x and led their passwordless strategy. Duo Security was acquired by Cisco during Steve's tenure.

"We're extremely fortunate to have Steve join our 1Password leadership team. His experience in designing world-class products that deepen security, improve authentication, and are easier to use perfectly aligns with our mission to make human-centric security a reality for everyone," said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password. "His expertise will be invaluable to our product innovation – allowing us to continue building a world-class product team that's shaping the future of authentication and a passwordless world."

1Password's human-centric approach to security keeps people safe, at work and at home. 1Password is the only solution built from the ground up to enable anyone – no matter the level of technical proficiency – to navigate the digital world without fear or friction. The company's award-winning credentials management security platform is re-shaping the future of authentication and is trusted by over 100,000 businesses, including IBM, Slack, Snowflake, Shopify, and Under Armour. 1Password protects the most sensitive information of millions of individuals and families across the globe, helping consumers and businesses get more done in less time – with security and privacy as a given. Learn more at 1Password.com .

