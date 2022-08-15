New From Bloomberg Law: ESG Resources for Technology & Financial Services Companies

Two New Practical Guidance Toolkits Offer Specific Guidance and Workflow Tools

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced two new Practical Guidance toolkits intended to provide guidance around ESG issues applicable to companies in the technology and financial services sectors.

Bloomberg Law Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Law) (PRNewswire)

The two new toolkits provide broad overviews of how technology and financial services companies can be exposed to risks and opportunities in connection with ESG issues, as well as more detailed checklists that specify what factors the companies should consider when preparing their ESG disclosures according to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, which are being incorporated into the new International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation's International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). Each toolkit provides specific guidance and workflow tools, building on the foundation Bloomberg Law created with its Practical Guidance topic pages for general ESG matters.

The Technology Industry ESG Toolkit provides tailored guidance for sub-industries within the technology sector including software & IT services, technology manufacturing, and internet media & telecom. The Toolkit also includes guidance for common issues within the tech sector, including human capital, supply chain, and privacy & data security.

The Financial Services Industry ESG Toolkit provides tailored guidance for sub-industries within the financial services industry including asset management, commercial banks, and investment banks; consumer finance; security and commodity exchanges; and insurance companies. The Toolkit also includes guidance for more specific issues within the finserv sector, including specific financial risks, environmental risk, and human capital management considerations.

"Bloomberg Law's ESG Toolkits for the financial services and technology industries are the beginning of a larger effort to provide industry-specific ESG guidance in the coming months and years," said Alex Butler, vice president of content and analysis, Bloomberg Law. "Bloomberg Law remains committed to continuing to expand the breadth and depth of its Practical Guidance resources, providing legal professionals with the tools they need to navigate a wide range of issues."

A Health Industry ESG Toolkit is planned for Bloomberg Law later in 2022. These new resources, like all enhancements to content and technology on the Bloomberg Law platform, are available to current subscribers at no additional cost.

For more information and to request a demo, please visit http://onb-law.com/XuPV50Kkfhs.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg Law