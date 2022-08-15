Inaugural Class of 105 Inspiring High School Juniors Awarded Prestigious Horatio Alger National Scholarship

In November 2021, the Association announced a groundbreaking decision to award college scholarships to high school juniors instead of seniors to earlier reach students on their educational journeys

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of remarkable individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced the inaugural class of 105 high school juniors who are the recipients of its esteemed 2023 Horatio Alger National Scholarship. Since the establishment of its scholarship programs in 1984, the Association has awarded its National Scholarship of $25,000 to high school seniors.

In 2021, the Association announced a restructuring of its scholarship programs to award students one year earlier in support of early intervention by providing resources throughout the college selection and application process. The Scholars will have access to a multitude of services throughout their senior year and during their college tenure, including:

Financial aid counseling

College selection advising

Online college success seminars discussing financial literacy and budgeting, time management, health and wellness and other issues affecting college students

24/7 mental health support available via phone and online

Emergency funding to assist students experiencing food insecurity, homelessness and medical emergencies

"As college enrollment continues to decline, we are more committed than ever to determining the factors preventing students from pursuing their educational dreams," said James F. Dicke II, chairman of the Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "We understand cost plays a critical role in a student's decision to pursue a college degree, and no two students experience the same life circumstances. By reaching them earlier and providing personalized resources extending beyond financial support, our goal is to provide students with the information and counsel needed to make the best decision for them – one that will set them up for long-term success while minimizing the burden of student loan debt."

The Horatio Alger Association was founded in 1947 to dispel the mounting belief among young people that the American Dream was no longer attainable. In the 38 years since its scholarship programs were established, the Association has become the largest privately funded, need-based scholarship provider in the United States and Canada, awarding a total of $253 million in scholarships to more than 35,000 students.

"For nearly four decades, we have witnessed each class of outstanding Scholars pursue their own unique educational goals and career aspirations," said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director of the Association. "Much of what they've achieved is made possible through the free enterprise system and the continued strength of the American Dream – defined as freedom, mutual respect and equality of opportunity. This is the backbone of our mission, and we look forward to witnessing the tremendous impact our scholarships will have on these students as they complete their high school education."

"I've long dreamed of going to college and becoming the prosperous person I've aspired to be but was always discouraged by my family's financial status. After receiving the Horatio Alger Scholarship, my family and I gained back hope – especially because it offers both financial support and college advising, " said Just Love Alabi, a 2023 National Scholar from Silver Spring, Md. "I am very grateful to be one of many who can have their hope restored again because of the Association's dedication to help students who have faced great challenges pursue their dreams through higher education."

The 2023 Horatio Alger National Scholars come from households with an average income of $23,995 per year while maintaining an average GPA of 3.95 Each National Scholarship recipient is awarded $25,000 to apply toward educational costs of the college or university of their choice. For a full list of 2023 Horatio Alger National Scholars, click here.

For more information about Horatio Alger Association, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2022, the Association is expected to award more than $17 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to over 1,700 students across the United States and Canada, and provide college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. Since 1984, the Association has awarded more than $253 million in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 35,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

