GoGo squeeZ® Debuts Cheer-Worthy Social Content and Sweepstakes in Celebration of U.S. Soccer Partnership

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official fruit snack of the U.S. Men's and Women's National Soccer Teams, GoGo squeeZ® is inviting soccer fans to "GoGo Cheer" this fall with social content starring soccer icon Mia Hamm, Olympic Gold medalist Sydney Leroux, and former USMNT player Clint Dempsey, as well as the chance to win game day viewing party essentials.

Inspired by one-on-one interviews, Mia Hamm, Sydney Leroux and Clint Dempsey speak to the significance of "stopping the ball" for a meaningful moment to cheer others on in three spots that live on GoGo squeeZ®'s social channels. Mia Hamm expounds upon the importance of encouraging the next generation of soccer players, while Clint Dempsey underscores the importance of family support. Sydney Leroux, a previous brand partner for GoGo squeeZ®, appears with her son and speaks to the nurture and nutrition needed to "keep kids cheering."

As part of its "GoGo Cheer" sweepstakes, GoGo squeeZ® will also give one lucky U.S. Men's and Women's soccer fan the chance to win a brand new 65" LED 4K Smart TV, U.S. Men's Team Soccer Jersey, and 25 "GoGo Cheer" watch party kits. Additionally, twenty-five first-prize winners will also receive swag packages including custom scarves, custom ballcaps and cinched backpacks to honor the U.S. Men's team in their matches ahead. From August 14th to November 14th, fans can enter for the chance to win at GoGosqueeZ.com/gogocheer.

The social content and sweepstakes underpin GoGo squeeZ®'s mission to be a beacon of nurture – supporting kids of all ages to live in a healthier, happier and more sustainable world as the pioneer of squeezable, re-closable pureed fruits in a pouch. GoGo squeeZ® is on a mission to provide wholesome food solutions for kids of all ages and be responsible to our planet as families continue their everyday adventures. GoGo squeeZ® currently makes more than 30 varieties of pouch snacks across fruits, vegetables and low fat dairy – all perfect for at-home or on-the-go.

"At GoGo squeeZ® we know so much goes into raising happy and healthy kids. It's the food they eat, it's the happiness they get from being part of a team and it's the self-confidence they develop through the encouragement of those around them," said Mark Anthony Edmonson, GoGo squeeZ® Chief Marketing Officer. "In these moments of nurture, on and off the field, we want to empower family members to 'stop the ball' in their own lives, take a moment to connect and cheer each other on."

To learn more about GoGo squeeZ®'s partnership with U.S. Soccer – now in its third year – and to find GoGo squeeZ® products near you, visit GoGosqueeZ.com or visit your local retailer or grocer.

GoGo squeeZ® is on a mission to provide wholesome food solutions for kids of all ages and be responsible to our planet as they continue their everyday adventures! Since 2008, the brand has been the leading squeezable pouch made from 100% fruit and vegetables. GoGo squeeZ® makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 flavors of squeezable applesauce, Fruit & VeggieZ, YogurtZ, Pudding and SmoothieZ. Each pouch is crafted with the highest quality ingredients. For more information visit www.gogosqueez.com.

MOM Group was founded in 2006 following the merger of Mont Blanc and Materne, two companies with the center of know-how in the French dairy and fruit dessert industries. Today, with its fruit and dairy pouches, Pom Potes® in France and GoGo squeeZ® in the United States, the group is dedicated to offering families healthy, convenient and fun snacking solutions made from the best of nature. It draws its success from its industrial know-how and its capacity to innovate and create healthy snacking solutions based on high-quality raw materials. MOM Group has experienced outstanding growth in the last 10 years, consolidating its position as a nutritious fruit and dairy snacks in several strategic geographies. It is comprised of 1,300 employees across five countries and four factories in France and the US. MOM Group's parent company is the Bel Group, a world leader in single-serving portion cheese. For more information visit www.momgroup.com.

