Dairy Contest Winners Compete for Grand Champion

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead earns the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on August 11. Wisconsin is America's Dairyland -- the state known for making the world's best dairy products.

Crave Brothers Team of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, Waterloo, was named the 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction at the Wisconsin State Fair on Thursday, August 11.Photo Credit: Ryan Ebert (PRNewswire)

"Every carton of milk, stick of butter, cup of yogurt or wedge of world-class cheese we export is a kind of ambassador, shorthand for the people and values that make Wisconsin the special place that it is," says Suzanne Fanning Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "For centuries Wisconsin has focused on crafting world-class dairy products."

This year's winner, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC who won for chocolate mascarpone, is run by four brothers and their families. They have a focus on renewable energy, use 100% green power and are proud to be a carbon-negative business. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind at both the farm and cheese factory. This year, 2022, Crave Brothers is celebrating 20 years of award-winning cheesemaking from its farmstead in Waterloo, Wisconsin.

With more than 300 entries spanning 40 classes, the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest Grand Champions also include:

2022 Grand Champion Butter – Organic Salted Butter, exhibited by CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley of LaFarge

2022 Grand Champion Yogurt – Yodelay Rhubarb Swiss Yogurt, exhibited by Yodelay Yogurt of Madison

2022 Grand Champion Sour Cream – Sour Cream-based French Onion Dip, exhibited by Westby Co-Op Creamery of Westby

2022 Grand Champion Milk – Reduced Fat Milk, exhibited by Weber's Farm Store of Marshfield

This state's rich dairy heritage, with generations of dairy farmers and cheesemakers adopting time tested traditions with European roots are combined with a spirit of innovation that has built an entire community centered around dairy, which can only be found in Wisconsin. The state is home to one of only two Master Cheesemaker programs in the entire world and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year to learn how Wisconsin leads worldwide dairy innovation and quality. To learn more about Wisconsin's Grand Champion winners visit www.wisconsincheese.com.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at WisconsinDairy.org.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 150 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

About Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board: The board is made up of individuals passionate about promoting Wisconsin's $45.6 billion dairy industry during the Wisconsin State Fair. The board provides educational opportunities for attendees with its interactive Dairy Lane exhibit, located within the lower livestock barn at Wisconsin State Fair, and cow and goat milking demonstrations, held numerous times each day. The board also manages the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill and Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction, which help fund scholarships for students pursuing careers in the dairy industry.

