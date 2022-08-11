CONSILIUM STAFFING WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2022 BEST OF STAFFING TALENT AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Job seekers who work with winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided.

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing , a premier locum tenens staffing firm, connecting doctors and advanced practitioners with healthcare facilities nationwide, announced today that for the second consecutive year, they have won the Best of Staffing Talent Award for providing superior service to the physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants they serve.

In partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their candidates. On average, job seekers who work with winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies.

Consilium Staffing received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 75.3% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 40%.

"Consilium is focused on people and places, more than just placements. This shows up in our commitment to serve the physicians and advanced practitioners who trust us as their partner in locum tenens, "said Matt Baade, Executive Vice President for Consilium. "It is an honor to receive this award from Clearly Rated, but the greatest reward is the direct feedback from those we serve at these healthcare providers, telling us we are delivering a great locum tenens experience."

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Consilium Staffing

Consilium Staffing is a premier locum tenens staffing firm, connecting doctors and advanced practitioners with healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit Consilium Staffing and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

