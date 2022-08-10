World Travel & Tourism Council welcomes Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

Global tourism body says provisions will help accelerate Travel & Tourism's climate commitments

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: "WTTC welcomes the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and its numerous business-smart clean energy tax incentives expansions and extensions.

"The Travel & Tourism sector is a catalyst for meaningful climate action and emissions reduction, as evidenced by our groundbreaking Net Zero Roadmap supporting our sector's drive toward net zero by 2050. This bill will help accelerate our Members' climate commitments with provisions like the sustainable aviation fuel credit, energy efficient buildings deduction, and zero-emission port equipment and technology investments.

"While these are important building blocks for meaningful change, we call on the U.S. to continue putting climate change front and center of everything they do to help protect life on our planet. We also urge world leaders to give more support to the global Travel & Tourism sector as it continues its journey towards net zero."

About the World Travel & Tourism Council

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the global travel & tourism private sector. Members include 200 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world's leading travel & tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries. For more than 30 years, WTTC has been committed to raising the awareness of governments and the public of the economic and social significance of the travel & tourism sector.

