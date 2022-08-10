Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Enters Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ recently named best BBQ and Hot Dog Franchise by FranchiseWire in the United States. With 65 units across the United States and food trucks on the road they are poised for massive growth. Crave features Hot Dogs, sausages, and brats' with 20+ toppings to choose from. Pulled chicken, pulled pork, and smoked brisket are also available for sandwiches, sliders, and plates. You'll also find your classic BBQ sides, desserts and appetizers, Crave has it all. The self-pour beer wall is something the brand is also known for, boasting 32-48 local craft beers, wines, and ciders on tap. Some stores even have mixed drinks, YUM! Crave features patios with fun and games, trivia nights, karaoke, live music, kids eat free Wednesdays and more. Ax lanes were also introduced this year. The axes are real and so is the fun. A fun family-oriented atmosphere where everyone leaves happy not hungry! Wat could be better?

Crave would love to welcome James and Melanie Page into the Crave Family. James and Melanie will open the brands first location in Arkansas. "We are extremely excited to have James and Melanie as part of our Crave family. We look forward to hitting a new market and bring the people of Arkansas some Cravealicious offerings!" -Crave Corporate

Crave has received numerous awards for its food and service and offers multiple avenues for its guest to enjoy the Crave experience. Drive Thru's, delivery, catering, dine in as well as curbside pickup are available. Craves app also allows ordering ahead and offers free food, rewards and much more! Crave has multiple locations throughout the United States, and is looking forward to continuing expansion.

For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com.

