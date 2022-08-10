Americaneagle.com Recognized with 2022 Sitecore Partner Award for Partnering Excellence

DES PLAINES, Ill., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a global digital agency and Sitecore Platinum partner, is thrilled to announce that it has received the Sitecore Partnering Excellence Award, which is designed to showcase top-performing Sitecore partners that have excelled in delivering customers exceptional digital experiences utilizing Sitecore solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Americaneagle.com) (PRNewswire)

Open to all Sitecore partners globally, winners are chosen based on their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and knowledge, expertise, and track record to ensure a customer achieves successful outcomes. The award recognizes partners that meet Sitecore's key performance indicators, which include in-depth knowledge and commitment to sales.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of Sitecore's top partners in the world," said Anthony Svanascini, President of Americaneagle.com. "This achievement is another example of our shared commitment with Sitecore and to provide customers with unsurpassed digital experiences."

With a relationship spanning more than a decade, Americaneagle.com has completed over 1000 Sitecore project implementations, earned 65 Sitecore certifications, three Specializations, and 30 Americaneagle.com experts have been named a Sitecore MVP in the last five years.

"Our formula is simple: Sitecore + great partnerships = customer success." said Owen Taraniuk, SVP Global Partners at Sitecore. "When you add solution partners, like Americaneagle.com, to this formula, the magic really happens. They have certified technical resources, specialized domain expertise, and the proven track record of delivering amazing outcomes that bring our mutual customers' digital ambitions to life."

To learn more about Sitecore's Partner Awards, click here. To learn more about Americaneagle.com's Sitecore capabilities, click here.

CONTACT:

Michael Svanascini, President

press@americaneagle.com

847-699-0300

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com has been dedicated to providing web design, development, hosting, and digital marketing services for over 25 years. With a global team of 700+ skilled professionals, we focus on achieving measurable results for a wide range of clients from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, professional sports teams, government organizations, and much more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Americaneagle.com