CCRM Fertility and TMRW Life Sciences to Expand Partnership Modernizing IVF Specimen Management Across All Locations

After the October 2021 Colorado launch, the premier network of fertility clinics invests in best-in-class technology across all its IVF labs

LONE TREE, Colo., August 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility , a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, announced today it will expand its partnership with TMRW Life Sciences from its initial launch clinic in Colorado to all its in vitro fertilization (IVF) laboratories across North America. By bringing digital tracking, automation and 24/7 remote monitoring to a system that has long relied on manual, in-person work by embryologists, TMRW's technology will enable CCRM Fertility clinical teams to identify, track and monitor patient specimens with a new level of safety, efficiency and transparency.

Benefits of TMRW's management platform include:

unique patient identifiers using automated robotics and RFID technology to reduce risk of mix-ups or lost eggs and embryos

immediate access to comprehensive, real-time data about frozen eggs and embryos

thousands of daily health checks to discover issues before they become problematic

long-term security and traceability of eggs and embryos before, during and after IVF

"As an early adopter of TMRW's technology in our Colorado lab, we know firsthand what a difference TMRW's platform will make to CCRM Fertility clinics and everyone we serve," said Jason Swain, PhD, HCLD, who oversees the CCRM Fertility network of labs and who has coordinated CCRM research studies with TMRW working toward this adoption of best-in-class technology.

"The platform allows our embryologists to focus on the work that only they can do. TMRW provides peace of mind to our team and unequivocally raises the standard of care for our patients."

CCRM Fertility has earned international recognition for its world-class care and advanced research. Since its inception 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility has invested in cutting-edge technology leading to some of the highest IVF with comprehensive chromosomal screening (CCS) live birth rates in the U.S. The network's investment in TMRW's platform reflects CCRM Fertility's dedication to innovative technological solutions to drive quality and care.

"In a process as deeply personal as fertility treatment, patients increasingly strive for a deep understanding of what's happening every step of the way; they want to know their eggs and embryos are safe," said Tara Comonte, CEO of TMRW. "Our growing partnership with CCRM Fertility will provide patients greater visibility, connection and accuracy, and ensure they receive the world-class care they deserve."

For more information, visit tmrw.org or ccrmivf.com .

About TMRW Life Sciences, Inc.



Founded in 2018, TMRW is a life sciences technology company providing a next-generation, automated, software-guided specimen management solution for the safe management of frozen eggs and embryos central to the IVF process. For the first time, frozen eggs and embryos can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics and remotely monitored 24/7. With proprietary RFID-enabled labware and an integrated software management solution, TMRW empowers clinics and gives peace of mind to patients on their fertility journey. TMRW, named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, has been adopted by leading clinics across the US and will soon be available in the UK and Europe. With significant continued growth in fertility services and the projected number of IVF births on the rise, TMRW provides a scalable solution for clinics bringing the care of frozen eggs and embryos into the 21st century. For more information, visit www.tmrw.org .

About CCRM Fertility



CCRM Fertility is a pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and science. Founded by Dr.

William Schoolcraft

35 years ago

, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists

,

and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility has 26 locations in

North America

serving patients in 11 major metropolitan areas, including

Atlanta

,

Boston

,

Dallas-Fort Worth

,

Denver

,

Houston

,

New York

,

Northern Virginia

,

Minneapolis

,

Orange County

,

San Francisco Bay Area

, and

Toronto

. For more information, visit

.

