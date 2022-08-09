The Best Conversation Intelligence Software for Marketing and Sales Teams in 2022, According to SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Conversation Intelligence Data Quadrant, with four top software providers identified as Gold Medalist.

Conversation Intelligence (CI) software is often used by CMOs, CIOs, and marketing leaders to record, transcribe, and analyze conversations from customers and prospect calls. CI tools provide insights to aid in effective coaching for sales and customer success teams as well as to inform sales and marketing strategies and products. Based on AI, the technology can identify customers' emotions within a conversation, and machine learning can help report on the analytics and visualize the conversation data.

To support businesses considering this software, SoftwareReviews has identified the top conversation intelligence software providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 639 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score called a Composite Score (CS), which averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Conversation Intelligence Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Gong , 8.9 CS, ranked high for business value creation.

Upmarket , 8.8 CS, ranked high for availability and quality of training.

Chorus.ai , 8.7 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.

ExecVision , 8.7 CS, ranked high for vendor support.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software daily, including IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

