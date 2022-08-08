Bender CCP Announces New Portland Machine Shop Facility in Continued Northwest Expansion

VERNON Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bender CCP, a leading provider of turnkey machining and repair services for engineered rotating equipment, announced today a new 36,000 machining facility in Portland Oregon. The new facility is the next step in Bender CCP's overall strategy to expand capabilities in the Northwest region to serve a growing customer base for machining and repair services across industries such as power generation, ship repair and other industries.

"Demand for our services in the Northwest has continued to grow," said Michael Potter, President and CEO of Bender CCP. "Adding the Portland facility expands our existing customer relationships as well as forges new ones with the same level of expertise and responsiveness that we are known for. We've also added capacity in SoCal with a new ship repair facility, and opened our Kent, WA location last year which allows us to serve customers all along the Pacific seaboard."

Bender CCP's Portland facility and equipment brings the company's total footprint to more than 335,000 square feet. The facility is currently on track to be operational by early September.

About Bender CCP

Bender CCP is one of the leading full-service providers of engineered rotating equipment repair, machine shop, and in-place field machining services in the western region. With decades of experience across numerous industries including power generation, ship repair and a broad range of commercial customers. Bender CCP is one of the only companies with the capacity to handle large-scale complex projects in machining, grinding, balancing, equipment overhauls, repairs and restoration. To learn more, email info@benderccp.com or visit www.benderccp.com.

