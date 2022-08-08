Admitad wins Huawei Partner of The Year and takes collaboration to the next level

HEILBRONN, Germany, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of building numerous partnerships with brands across Europe, US, UK and Canada, IT-company Admitad and tech giant Huawei have decided to widen the geography of their cooperation. Companies are in the final stages of signing contracts that will cover the rest of the world, including promising regions like MENA, LATAM and others.

Earlier this year, Petal Search, a mobile search engine by Huawei, honoured Admitad with their Partner of the Year award. The amount of GMV generated by Petal Search users making online purchases through Admitad advertisers' stores doubled in H1 of 2022. Widening of collaboration will enable Petal Search to select partners from a full list of more than 30,000 brands and merchants across the globe.

Through PetalSearch, Admitad's advertisers gain exclusive access to the 40 million monthly active users of Huawei Petal Search across 170 countries, and more than 28 million monthly active users of Petal Maps.

The team behind Petal Search has the ambition of taking their rightful place among the world's top-tier search engines, shaking the market dominance of the likes of Google and Bing.

"Currently, the ads environment is configured in a way that not a single new search engine can survive without the support of these major dominant players. That´s not good. This is one of the reasons we decided to team up with Admitad. They provide our solution with additional monetisation options and an alternative way to develop our text ads service - through partnerships and direct collaborations with brands of all grades. Due to their level of flexibility and agility, we treat Admitad as an essential partner in our product innovation," explains Dr. Jaime Gonzalo, VP Huawei Mobile Services Europe.

CEO and founder of Admitad, Alexander Bachmann, notes the success of the current cooperation - the number of monthly clicks on advertisers' sites often ran into the tens of millions.

"We are thrilled to support the birth of a new 'supernova' in the search engine market. The Petal Search team is actively trying out new approaches, harnessing the expertise of Admitad managers and, as a result, users have a positive perception of customised ads. This is confirmed by their willingness to spend more - the AOV of Huawei customers is around $33, which is higher than the current average of $30 in partner marketing." - Alexander Bachmann

Huawei and Admitad expect an explosive growth of GMV in the second half of the year, especially Q4. By that time, the search engine will start partnerships with hundreds of new brands combined with a period of major sales. Another revenue-boosting factor will be a line of search engine monetisation tools that Admitad will roll out in the near future, including features inspired by their cooperation with Huawei.

Current plans include MonetizeSuggest, a tool for providing users research suggestions with embedded partner links, features based on data from various coupon and product feeds, and other useful options for search market players.

