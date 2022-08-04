Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Begins, 2LaneLife Announces Meetups & New Products

STURGIS, S.D., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual, historic Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has arrived and 2LaneLife is excited to announce meet-and-greet events and also a new line of products in collaboration with Thrashin Supply.

The mission of 2LaneLife's content series that's featured on YouTube® and other platforms is to open your eyes to exploring the unknown, traveling to distant places, and enjoying the journey along the way while riding Harley-Davidson® motorcycles.

2LaneLife will be hosting meetups at the following locations:

Legend Suspensions Headquarters in Sturgis, SD

August 6th from 10-12pm

Klock Werks booth at Black Hills Harley-Davidson

August 6th from 2-4pm

Featured in Harley-Davidson's booth on Lazelle St

August 8th from 10-12pm

Additionally, 2LaneLife is excited to launch a new line of motorcycle gloves in collaboration with Thrashin Supply that are available now on the company's website. This is another step towards the big picture and where 2LaneLife is going in the future.

To watch 2LaneLife's coverage of Sturgis 2022 be sure to visit their YouTube channel and subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/2lanelife

For more information on the company, from press or sponsor inquiries to questions about products found on the website, visit the following link: https://2lanelife.com

About:

2LaneLife is a team of motorcycle enthusiasts that decided to pursue their passion full-time while sharing their experiences with the world. What began as a simple YouTube channel has grown into a media and product company as well as a leading online store for motorcycle parts/gear.

Contact:

2LaneLife

info@2lanelife.com

(818) 340-0540

