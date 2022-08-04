Seemplicity and Checkmarx Partner to Streamline the Discover-to-Remediation Lifecycle

Seemplicity's customers will benefit from integration of Checkmarx' unified solution into their platform, setting a new standard for secure application development in DevOps

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemplicity , the first risk reduction and productivity platform for modern security teams, today announced that it has partnered with Checkmarx , the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions. The partnership will see the Checkmarx One Platform integrated within Seemplicity's Productivity Platform, allowing joint customers to simplify the entire find-to-fix lifecycle and ultimately accelerate the time to remediation of vulnerabilities found throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

The integration brings security findings discovered by Checkmarx into Seemplicity's platform that provides a unified picture and workspace for risks posed to the organization. Seemplicity's deduplication, prioritization and workflow capabilities combined with Checkmarx' context-aware correlation engine empower organizations with both the visibility and operational efficiency required to successfully drive risk down at scale. The joint solution is deployed by both managed security service providers (MSSP) as well as security teams within large enterprises.

"We are very pleased to partner with Seemplicity, a company that demonstrates true innovation to the real challenges faced by development and security teams today," said Checkmarx VP of Strategic Channels and Alliances Mark Osmond. "This partnership and the integration of our two platforms will bring the future of work to application security teams and reduce time-to-remediation for our joint partners."

Checkmarx is working to drastically reduce risk by delivering seamless application security management from coding to deployment, to day-to-day management. Integrating and automating directly into DevOps processes enables organizations to confidently manage and mitigate more effectively in less time.

"Our partnership with Checkmarx is very exciting for us and stems from our shared philosophy of making work for security professionals easier, better, and more fulfilling," said Sharon Besser, SVP Business Development Seemplicity." This integration enhances the security teams' performance and provides a strong foundation for any enterprise to scale security functions in pace with business growth. As the threat landscape continuously evolves and the talent shortage increases the workload on security workers, our partnership will let security teams feel confident that they not only are able to find all the vulnerabilities, but to get the fix done quickly and efficiently."

Checkmarx and Seemplicity will hold a joint webinar discussing the future of work for AppSec teams touching on; how to rapidly reduce backlogs, how to gain full visibility and remediation for the entire enterprise, and how to prioritize fixes based on severity and workload.

Checkmarx is constantly pushing the boundaries of Application Security Testing to make security seamless and simple for the world's developers while giving CISOs the confidence and control they need. As the AppSec testing leader, we provide the industry's most comprehensive solutions, giving development and security teams unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility, and guidance to reduce risk across all components of modern software—including proprietary code, open source, APIs, and infrastructure as code. Over 1,600 customers, including half of the Fortune 50, trust our security technology, expert research, and global services to securely optimize development at speed and scale. For more information, visit the Checkmarx website, check out the blog or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Seemplicity is revolutionizing the way security teams drive and scale risk reduction efforts across organizations by orchestrating, automating, and consolidating all remediation activities into one workspace. As the first productivity workflow platform created for modern security teams, Seemplicity transforms the remediation process into a streamlined and collaborative effort that can easily be utilized by developers, DevOps, and IT across the organization, helping them achieve complete operational resilience and establish a truly scalable security program. Seemplicity was founded in 2020 by cybersecurity veterans Yoran Sirkis, Ravid Circus, and Rotem Cohen Gadol, and its customers include Fortune 500 and publicly traded companies. For more information visit www.seemplicity.io

