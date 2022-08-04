Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Maker ProLogium Joins NAATBatt, the Premiere Trade Association for Advanced Battery Technology

TAIPEI, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium Technology (ProLogium), a global leader in innovative solid-state battery technology, announced today that it has joined NAATBatt International (NAATBatt), the premiere trade association of developers, manufacturers, suppliers and users of battery technology in North America, as a platinum member, and will also join upcoming meetings of its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to be a member of NAATBatt, to learn and participate in the development of innovative solutions for the advancement of battery technologies," said Vincent Yang, CEO and Founder of ProLogium. "The United States plays a crucial role in the global automotive industry value chain. Automakers are accelerating their plans to extend their EV product range. With manufacturing bases in the region, we will be able to better meet the market's needs and benefit from local policy support. The proximity allows for local production and local supplies, manufacturing closer to customers to reduce carbon footprint – a win-win solution for the benefit of both our customers and ProLogium."

Jim Greenberger, Executive Director of NAATBatt International, said: "I'm delighted that ProLogium has joined NAATBatt and is planning to become an important part of the North American advanced battery supply chain. Scaling the manufacture of electrochemical energy storage technology is a challenge facing countries worldwide. NAATBatt will do its best to provide the resources required by ProLogium and fully support ProLogium's efforts to promote innovative battery technology in North America and help it enter the commercial field more quickly."

ProLogium is actively seeking to establish its first overseas battery plant. The company is in the process of selecting the location for its gigafactory in anticipation of the surging global demand for electric vehicles over the next decade. The estimated total investment in three phases is over USD 8 billion, and a feasibility study for potential sites has been initiated.

"With the recommendation and assistance from the US Department of Commerce, we were invited to the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit. We met with US officials and governors during the SelectUSA Summit. The US government expressed its full support for ProLogium to set up plants locally, an indication of the increasing strategic importance of the next-generation battery," Vincent Yang commented.

ProLogium has a three-phase construction plan for its first-ever overseas gigafactory. The total capacity is expected to reach 120 GWh when the plant is complete. The firm's final decision on plant location is set to be made by the first half of 2023 at the soonest. A due diligence process will be performed before the construction project kicks off. ProLogium also estimates that by 2031, the project will create over 6,500 jobs, and the company is poised to begin its global talent recruitment efforts in the areas of engineering, product research and development, business management, and more.

ProLogium's manufacturing competence has been well established in the past nine years. Its first production line for consumer applications began operating back in 2013, and its roll-to-roll EV battery pilot line began production in October 2017. The battery maker owns proprietary technologies covering over 500 (applied or awarded) patents worldwide and has established more than 4,000 quality control items in its production processes, achieving 99.9% yield for its single-layer cell manufacturing and 94% yield for multi-layer cells. The company has already shipped more than one million cells for consumer electronic applications (from 15mAh to 1Ah) with a very high level of customer satisfaction. It has already begun the long testing and certification process with key global car OEMs by delivering nearly 8,000 EV battery cells (50-60Ah). These results laid a solid foundation for its global mass production gigafactory.

