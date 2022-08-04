NeuroOne® to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 11

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, will host a conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2022, on August 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Thursday, August 11, 2022 – 5:30 PM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In:

877-407-8293 / +1 201-689-8349

Live Webcast:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=DTR3sIOn

Phone Replay:

877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415, Access ID: 13732116; available through August 25, 2022

Webcast Replay:

Available for 12 months

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For more information, visit n1mtc.com.

