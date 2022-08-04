Fidelis Care Hosting Free Summer Block Party Promoting Unity and Healing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care is proud to join with community partners to host a special summer block party called Unity in Buffalo on Saturday, August 6 from 1-3 PM at the Cold Spring Church at 107 Verplanck Street in Buffalo.

The public is invited to attend the free event, which will feature music, fun activities for kids, refreshments, giveaways, and more. Information on local support and resources from community partners will also be available, and Cold Spring Church Outreach Program will be giving away free school supplies, while supplies last.

"As a local health plan, Fidelis Care is proud to serve the Buffalo community and to join with our members, providers, friends, and neighbors to promote unity and healing in the wake of the tragic shooting on May 14," said Senior Vice President Scott Averill. "Fidelis Care has deep roots in the Buffalo community and we will continue to be here in the weeks, months, and years to come. We look forward to seeing community members on Saturday and encourage everyone to stop by the Fidelis Care table to say hello."

Added Jackquell Baker, Assistant Secretary of Cold Spring Church where the event will be held: "For over 75 years, Cold Spring Church of God in Christ Jesus has served our community, providing hope and strength to many. Under the leadership of our Bishop Joseph L. Wallace Sr., we are proud to partner with Fidelis Care and truly believe in the power of unity, and will continue to support our community each and every day. The Unity in Buffalo event is a great opportunity to bring our friends and neighbors together, especially as our community continues to heal."

