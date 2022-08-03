WOW! Named a 2022 Best Company to Work For in Florida

WOW! recognized for its ongoing commitment to its employees as the company further expands into Florida with plans to reach 150,000 new homes passed

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, was recognized by Workforce Research Group and Florida Trend as one of the top 10 Best Companies to Work For in Florida 2022 in the large company category, a particularly meaningful recognition as the company enters new markets in Central Florida. The Best Companies to Work For in Florida list honors companies operating in Florida that have demonstrated dedication to creating a great workplace where employees are eager to give their best effort every day.

(PRNewsfoto/WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone) (PRNewswire)

WOW! currently serves Pinellas County and Panama City and earlier this year announced plans to expand into Seminole County and Orange County , bringing its reliable, state-of-the-art, all-IP fiber network to a projected 150,000 additional homes passed in Florida. The company also recently acquired a new field operations and warehouse facility in Seminole County to support its Florida expansion and fiber buildout.

"As we increase our Florida footprint with the additions of Seminole County and Orange County, we're honored to be recognized for pioneering excellent workplace practices across employee satisfaction, leadership, culture, benefits, learning opportunities and more," said David Brunick, chief human resources officer of WOW!. "We care deeply about our people and are eager to bring the WOW! culture and employee experience to Central Florida."

WOW! received this award for demonstrated success in the following areas based on an in-depth questionnaire and comprehensive employee survey: general employee experience, role satisfaction, communication and workplace culture, supervisor relationship, technology, training and development, diversity and inclusion, leadership, benefits and work-life balance. The company has been consistently recognized across its markets for its excellent human resources practices, most recently in Atlanta, Denver and Metro Detroit .

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.