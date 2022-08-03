Quantum Fiber launches multi-gig service, delivering symmetric 8 gigabit internet speeds in select cities

Lumen's Quantum Fiber service raises the speed ceiling and provides one of the fastest broadband speeds in the U.S. to homes and small businesses

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), through its premier fiber internet service, Quantum Fiber, is now offering one of the fastest internet speeds in the U.S. Upload and download speeds up to 8 gigabits per second are now available to select residents and small businesses in cities near Denver, Minneapolis and Seattle, with more cities to come.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies) (PRNewswire)

We're investing in technology and internet speeds that will continue to push families and businesses into the future.

"Technology is evolving and so is Lumen as we tap into the power of our fiber network to give communities more bandwidth to excel at work, play and online life," said Andrew Dugan, chief technology officer at Lumen. "Lumen is strengthening its portfolio and increasing gigabit speeds to fuel consumer and small business broadband connections – and it's just the beginning. We're investing in technology and internet speeds that will continue to push families and businesses into the future."

Tech Talk:

Quantum Fiber service up to 8 gigabits provides internet speeds 40 times faster than the average advertised U.S. download speed*.

Lumen is using XGS-PON technology, a passive optical network to provide the symmetric multi-gig capabilities.

Innovative installation: Lumen will install a permanent network interface and router at the premise that is separate from the customer's Wi-Fi, allowing for easy Wi-Fi activations and simple upgrades as technology evolves.

"This is a game-changer for internet users who want to broaden their horizons with multi-gigabit connections," said Maxine Moreau, president of Lumen Mass Markets. "Quantum Fiber service delivers reliably fast internet for the increasing number of connected devices, virtual work environments, next-level gaming and the ability to upload extremely large files in a matter of seconds. We're so pleased to bring this industry-leading technology to our Quantum Fiber communities to help them thrive in a digital world."

Quantum Fiber Benefits:

Quantum Fiber is built for the always-online home and small business, with a focus on symmetrical high-speed fiber connectivity and a fully enabled digital customer experience offering:

Gigabit and multi-gigabit broadband speeds

99.9% reliability based on network uptime or availability

Symmetrical upload and download speeds

No contracts, no bundles, no data caps

100% digital ordering and subscription-based billing

What's Next:

Quantum Fiber will begin offering up to 8 gigabit internet plans in additional markets later this year. More information about Quantum Fiber can be found at www.Q.com.

* Based on the weighted average advertised U.S. data connection download speed of participating Internet Service Providers of 193.9 Mbps. FCC Measuring Fixed Broadband Eleventh Report, December 2021.

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

