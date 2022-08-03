IHG Hotels & Resorts debuts trailblazing new global campaign, Guest How You Guest, inviting all travelers to be their authentic selves

IHG Hotels & Resorts debuts trailblazing new global campaign, Guest How You Guest, inviting all travelers to be their authentic selves

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts is reminding the world what it feels like to be a guest. The company's newest global marketing campaign, Guest How You Guest, is a celebration of hotels and taking a break from having to do it all. IHG is passionate in its belief that when people are taken care of – they feel free to be themselves and live their best lives. With Guest How You Guest, the company is sharing that message loudly through vibrant images and fresh storytelling.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8990151-ihg-hotels-resorts-guest-how-you-guest/

As one of the world's largest hospitality companies, IHG has been busy expanding its portfolio and growing its brands over the last several years. The company surpassed 6,000 hotels around the world this year, launched a stronger, reimagined loyalty program with IHG One Rewards, and released a sleek new mobile app that brings it all to life for guests. Now it's time to put that progress to work, doing what IHG has always done best, making guests feel special and welcome.

Officially launching in the US and UK on August 3, 2022, and globally later this year, the multimillion-dollar Guest How You Guest campaign amplifies true-to-life travel moments and shows how guests can define their own journey at IHG hotels. Whether it's sports fans staying at a Holiday Inn Express to support their team on the road, a Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants guest taking their work calls poolside, or a couple celebrating with all the room service at an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts property – they all experience the heartfelt care IHG hotels provide. It goes beyond all are welcome; it's that all are welcomed to be cared for.

Claire Bennett, Global Chief Customer Officer for IHG, said: "When you look around, it's hard not to notice that travelers are increasingly left to fend for themselves, and that's simply not what being a guest should feel like. We have a mantra we say at IHG – we're real people taking care of real people, and Guest How You Guest embodies that. The images and content are engaging and beautiful, but they are also authentic and send a message that you don't always have to do everything. We're here to take care of all of you."

Backed by the most extensive media campaign investment IHG has ever made for loyalty, Guest How You Guest reflects a playful perspective of a personalized stay at an IHG hotel. It evokes a desire to travel, explore and indulge. The images and videos will appear online, in television ads, magazines, billboards, murals and even subway stations. It's designed to inspire the next generation of travelers while engaging with current IHG One Rewards members.

Armando Flores, Executive Creative Director, Grey New York, said: "When you are a guest at IHG Hotels & Resorts, you are not just staying somewhere, you're actually being looked after and able to guest in whatever way that works for you – and that's the story we are telling with this campaign. We turned to New York photographer Meredith Jenks, known for her bold, vibrant photography from the fashion and editorial world. The vivid imagery along with an aesthetic that embraces the messy moments make Guest How You Guest stand out."

Further Campaign Details:

Vignettes : The vignettes in each spot showcase various ways to guest at IHG properties and feature groups of diverse characters. This not only shows that IHG Hotels & Resorts can accommodate a variety of travel needs, but that IHG celebrates all of you.

Advertising : There are a variety of spots, including the following:

Social : Guest How You Guest is coming to life on social through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and TikTok. Customized stop motion and triptic assets were created to stand-out amongst live video and static carousels present in most feeds.

Media: In addition to video and social, the Guest How You Guest campaign can be seen in city takeovers in the US ( New York , Chicago , and Los Angeles ) and UK ( London ), as well as print publications across the US and UK.

For more information on IHG One Rewards, visit IHGOneRewards.com .

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards , one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards . To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

View original content:

SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts