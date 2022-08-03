Forum Investment Group & Brookhaven Capital Partners Acquire Land in Denver for Future Multifamily Development

Project to Feature 300 Apartment Units on a 2.6-Acre Site Located in the Heart of Denver.

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Investment Group ("Forum"), a Denver-based real estate development and investment firm, along with development partner, Brookhaven Capital Partners ("Brookhaven"), announced today the purchase of a marquee, 2.6-acre site at the southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and I-25, with plans to a develop a 5-story, 300-unit multifamily community in Denver, Colorado. This marks the first joint land acquisition between Forum Investment Group and Brookhaven Capital Partners.

"Forum is excited to partner with Brookhaven on this rare development opportunity," said Rich Wilson, Forum's Senior Managing Director of Development. "The incomparable access, visibility and proximity to nearby retail and entertainment options make this an extraordinary location for a future Forum community. The site has unbeatable walkability to the Colorado Center RTD station as well. We look forward to contributing to the re-investment already under way in this neighborhood and to providing much-needed enhancements to this area of Colorado Boulevard – one of the city's most prominent thoroughfares."

"Brookhaven was successful in securing this highly sought-after property in an off-market transaction and we are delighted to bring in a best-in-class multifamily developer, Forum, as our development partner," said James Green, Partner with Brookhaven Capital Partners.

Denver-based architecture firm, KEPHART, will design the project with an aim to maximize amenity space for residents and maintain the urban appeal of this location through the use of creative design and distinctive materials. Once complete in late 2026, the project should consist of 300, market-rate rental units. The 5-story wrap building will feature indoor and outdoor community amenities such as an outdoor pool and spa with firepit lounges, outdoor grilling and entertainment areas, as well as a fully-equipped fitness studio, clubroom lounge, pet lawn and grooming area, and ample shared meeting and work-from-home pods for today's discerning resident.

About Forum Investment Group

Forum Investment Group* is a national leader in multifamily real estate investing. The firm specializes in the multifamily asset class – acquiring, building and financing multifamily real estate throughout market cycles and up and down the capital stack. Since 2007, Forum has utilized its expertise to source, develop and deliver attractive multifamily investments that seek to generate reliable current income with an attractive risk/return profile, while making a positive impact on the communities it creates and in which it invests. For more information, visit www.ForumRE.com.

*References to "Forum Investment Group" or "Forum" refer to Forum Capital Advisors LLC (a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that acts as the investment adviser to the Forum fund vehicles) and Forum Real Estate Group, LLC (Forum's direct real estate investment arm).

About Brookhaven Capital Partners

Based in Denver, Colorado, Brookhaven Capital Partners is a privately held investment company focused on real estate and infrastructure investments. Brookhaven and its principals have been leaders in real estate investment and development for more than three decades, investing throughout the United States across the spectrum of real estate property types and over multiple economic cycles. Together, the Principals of Brookhaven have invested over $2.5 billion in commercial real estate and infrastructure, combining nearly 100 years of experience. Learn more at www.brookhavenpartners.com.

