Everlight Solar Wins Best CEOs for Diversity Award 2022

VERONA, Wis., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to receive the Best CEOs for Diversity 2022 award. Everlight Solar is thrilled to receive this prestigious award. Every year Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best – their own employees.

"Fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace culture starts at the top," said Jason Nazar, CEO of Comparably. "Will Creech's high ratings from Everlight Solar employees is a testament to his leadership abilities as a CEO."

Comparably's annual Best CEOs for Diversity award represents the top-ranked CEOs, based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from employees of color. Every CEO on the list is in the Top 5% of all CEOs rated by diverse employees of color. Derived from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies, Everlight Solar's CEO Will Creech is ranked 30th out of thousands of CEOs.

"It is humbling to receive this award," said Will Creech, "more than anything, this highlights the amazing team and culture we have created here at Everlight."

This award is the second received from Comparably by Everlight Solar. Learn more about the previous Best Places to Work award and other Everlight Solar awards! Why Everlight Solar? See what makes Everlight an amazing company to work for.

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

