CirrusDx Acquires Dascena's Texas Laboratory Business, Expanding Infectious Disease Portfolio

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Dx, Inc. ("CirrusDx"), an infectious disease diagnostics and laboratory company, announces the acquisition of Dascena Inc.'s Houston-based laboratory business, Dascena Labs, LLC ("Dascena Labs").

CirrusDx (PRNewswire)

Through the acquisition CirrusDx will enhance its current services by further expanding its national laboratory footprint, while strengthening its sequencing capabilities. Dascena Labs is a state-of-the-art CLIA laboratory capable of high-volume specialized testing.

"We are pleased to continue to drive growth" said Kyle Armantrout, Managing Partner at CirrusDx. "Acquiring the expertise and technology of Dascena Labs aligns with our services, allowing us to build on our current offerings and our mission to support long-term care centers, regional hospitals, and healthcare providers."

About CirrusDx

CirrusDx operates as a vertically integrated diagnostic company comprised of a CLIA High Complexity laboratory offering advanced diagnostics assays and diagnostic instrumentation. CirrusDx is the commercial companion company to Tetracore, a biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of infectious disease diagnostic assays. For more information visit: www.cirrusdx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CirrusDx