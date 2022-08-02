Tekmovil Behind Bang & Olufsen's Miami Retail Expansion

Tekmovil is Bang & Olufsen's first retail partner in the thriving city, naturally aligned by a passion for art and music

MIAMI, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekmovil, a multinational consumer electronics distribution and services company, is proud to partner with Bang & Olufsen on a new, state of the art retail showroom opening in the Miami Design District later this year.

This will be the first Bang & Olufsen Monobrand Experience Center in Miami to include a retail store and their integrated BeoHome concept under one roof. A space where everyone will be able to experience, touch, hear and feel everything that has made Bang & Olufsen a beloved luxury producer of aesthetically stunning and high-quality sound and vision equipment since 1925.

"At Tekmovil, we strive to support our partners across all stages of the value chain and are committed to taking the best mobile technology to new frontiers. We are excited to help Bang & Olufsen continue to strategically expand their retail footprint in the United States and especially in such a prominent shopping district," Claudia Rodriquez, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Tekmovil.

"The convergence of art, design, fashion, and music in the Miami Design District makes the neighborhood a natural home for Bang & Olufsen," notes Rick Costanzo, Vice President of Bang & Olufsen, Americas. "We are thrilled to be a part of this thriving collaborative community of like-minded brands with such a wonderful partner as Tekmovil."

In addition to this opening, Tekmovil has partnered with The Melo Group to showcase the seamless integration experience of Bang & Olufsen products through an installation in the Sales Center Office of the Melo Group's latest development in South Florida, the Aria Reserve Miami, the tallest waterfront double towers in the US.

Tekmovil is a highly innovative consumer electronics distribution services company committed to helping brands bring the best, life-improving products to market in the most efficient and effective way. Tekmovil's team of highly experienced logistics, marketing, retail, and eCommerce professionals work together to take brands to the next level, partner with the appropriate channels, and reach their target customers.

ABOUT BANG & OLUFSEN

Bang & Olufsen is a global luxury lifestyle brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. The rich heritage built around the relentless determination to create products that push the boundaries of audio technology continues to place the company at the forefront of audio innovation. Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship.

The company's innovative and progressive audio products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen monobrand stores, online, and in multibrand stores. The company employs over 1,000 people and operates in more than 70 markets.

Bang & Olufsen's shares are listed on NAS DAQ Copenhagen A/S.

ABOUT TEKMOVIL

Tekmovil is a highly innovative mobile technology distribution and services enterprise committed to taking the best mobile technology to new frontiers. Tekmovil leverages industry-leading expertise to provide manufacturing, network operator, and key channel partners with an edge over the competition by providing high-value services. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Tekmovil has operations that span over 16 countries in three regions.

Tekmovil's value proposition is to disrupt the traditional distributor model with technology enabled services that seamlessly maximize brand and client performance while providing innovative, customer-driven, technology-backed services that translate to increased sales, customer satisfaction, and value for clients and their customers. As a full-service distributor of consumer electronics, we support our partners across all stages of the value chain.

To learn more about Tekmovil, visit https://www.tekmovil.com/

