Stagwell (STGW), the Challenger Network Built to Transform Marketing, Turns 1

Stagwell Celebrates a Successful Year Post-Merger Driven by Digital Services, Top Talent, Strategic Investments and Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One year ago today, Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) launched as the challenger network built to transform marketing. Led by longtime pollster, political strategist, businessman, and author Mark Penn, who serves as chairman and CEO, Stagwell has grown exponentially in the last year, outpacing global advertising giants in full-year 2021 performance.

"On Stagwell's first birthday, I can point to a year of spectacular results and incredible collaboration," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Our combination of talent and technology is working. Thanks to our clients, talent, and partners who share in this philosophy, we've had a great first year, and we're ideally poised for another year of transformative work. We can't wait for year two."

A key component of Stagwell's first year has been focusing on a high-growth mix of digital services that align the company to the fastest-growing segments of the digital marketing economy, including digital transformation, global performance media, connected commerce, augmented reality, and more. Fifty-six percent of Stagwell's revenue by the end of Q1 2022 came from digital capabilities. As outlined in Stagwell's 2022 Annual Report, four pillars are driving the network's performance:

Strategic M&A is fundamentally growing Stagwell's portfolio to evolve alongside the fastest growing segments of the new economy. To date, acquisitions include digital brand and experience innovation company London -based media agency Warsaw -based e-commerce solutions provider Kyiv -based omnichannel content production company To date, acquisitions include digital brand and experience innovation company Instrument -based media agency Goodstuff -based e-commerce solutions provider Brand New Galaxy ; and-based omnichannel content production company PEP Group , which joined Locaria, Stagwell's multilingual content agency.

SaaS and DaaS product development investments are providing new revenue from organizations doubling down on in-house marketing - once seen as a threat to global marketing networks. The Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) arms the in-house marketer with tools that assist campaigns from ideation to activation. To date, these tools include solutions spanning augmented reality, influencer marketing, artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted press outreach, and more. The SMC's - once seen as a threat to global marketing networks. The Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) arms the in-house marketer with tools that assist campaigns from ideation to activation. To date, these tools include solutions spanning augmented reality, influencer marketing, artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted press outreach, and more. The SMC's first acquisition , Apollo Program, an AI-powered SaaS platform for uncovering consumer, creative and contextual insights, further enhances Stagwell's first-party data infrastructure.

The Global Affiliate Network of over 50 partners is enabling Stagwell to capture footprint across key growth regions. With agencies in the UK, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM complementing existing media and scaled content capabilities, Stagwell has been able to deliver the full spectrum of marketing services to global brands and capture business from legacy giants regardless of region.

Integrated Services and cross-network collaboration are fueling more "transformative" $10M+ assignments, including Stagwell global performance agency Assembly's win of Lenovo's North American, EMEA, and Latin America media AOR.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 12,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

