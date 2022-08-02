OpenMedicare Names Anthony Kavouras CEO

OpenMedicare, a platform that helps seniors find the right Medicare coverage, taps industry executive to take the helm

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMedicare , a platform that helps seniors find the right Medicare health insurance plan, has appointed Anthony Kavouras as CEO. In this role, Kavouras will be focused on building the team, expanding OpenMedicare's portfolio of partners, and providing even more seniors with the tools, information, and resources they need to make informed decisions about their healthcare.

OpenMedicare was built inside Wilbur Labs , a San Francisco-based startup studio, by a team of insurance and technology industry veterans. Since launching in 2021, OpenMedicare has helped thousands of seniors select the right Medicare plan. The platform provides detailed resources, guides, and interactive tools to help customers navigate the Medicare program, and matches them with an advisor when they are ready to enroll.

"Selecting the right Medicare plan has traditionally been an arduous process for seniors and their families," commented David Kolodny, co-founder of Wilbur Labs. "OpenMedicare is solving that problem by building a seamless experience for the millions of people who seek Medicare guidance every year. Anthony has spent his career leveraging data and insights to deliver better experiences for consumers, and is joining the OpenMedicare team at the perfect time as they continue to scale to new heights."

Kavouras brings 15 years of relevant leadership experience to the role, having led teams across marketing, partnerships, business development, sales, and operations. Most recently, he was Chief Revenue Officer for GuidedChoice where he built a network of marketplace partnership channels to accelerate revenue. Prior to GuidedChoice, Kavouras led several strategic partnership teams aimed at driving growth at eHealth.

He shared, "OpenMedicare was founded to address the need for trust in the search for Medicare, and we leverage data and technology to match customers with the right plan. There is immense market potential in bringing a new level of increased transparency, education, and access to such a noisy market. As we rapidly approach the upcoming annual enrollment season, I look forward to working with new partners to scale our operations and help increase accessibility to more seniors."

For more information about OpenMedicare, please visit: https://www.openmedicare.com .

About OpenMedicare

OpenMedicare is a platform that helps seniors find the right Medicare coverage. The company was founded to address the growing need for transparency in the search for insurance and to provide a more seamless experience for seniors during a time of transition. OpenMedicare empowers its customers with the knowledge they need to select the health plan that fits their unique situation. To learn more, visit https://www.openmedicare.com .

About Wilbur Labs

Wilbur Labs is a San Francisco-based startup studio turning bold ideas into market-leading companies. The studio identifies big customer pain points and builds businesses to solve these problems. Visit https://www.wilburlabs.com for more information on the studio, recent news, and open positions across the portfolio.

